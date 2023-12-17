Bengals rally behind Browning

CINCINNATI -- Trailing 17-3 late in the third quarter behind an offense that had struggled to move the ball, the Bengals needed Jake Browning to be nearly perfect -- and he was.

Browning led Cincinnati to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and directed the winning drive in overtime in his latest extraordinary performance since taking over for the injured Joe Burrow, and the Bengals beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 on Saturday to improve their position in the playoff race.

Browning won his third consecutive start and improved to 3-1 since Burrow suffered a season-ending right wrist injury in a loss at Baltimore. This time, he threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and overtime, becoming the fourth QB in the past two years to throw for at least that many yards and two or more scores after three quarters.

"I feel like I need a beer," said Browning, who beat a team that cut him from its practice squad two years ago.

Tee Higgins went high over a Vikings defender to catch a 16-yard pass from Browning and make a twisting move at the goal line for the tying touchdown with 39 seconds left in regulation.

Then, in overtime, a scrambling Browning found Tyler Boyd for a 44-yard completion that got Cincinnati (8-6) into Vikings territory and set up Evan McPherson's game-ending 29-yard field goal.

"Jake's just so steady, you know?" Bengals Coach Zac Taylor said. "He really is. He doesn't get rattled by a negative play. He doesn't overreact to it."

Browning was 29 for 42 for 324 yards with 2 touchdowns -- both to Higgins -- and an interception. He completed passes to 11 receivers and has a 110.9 passer rating in his four starts.

Nick Mullens, the fourth quarterback to start a game this season for the Vikings, was solid in defeat. He passed for 303 yards with two TDs but threw two interceptions.

"An absolute grind of a football game," Mullens said. "But those are the types of games you want to be in."

Minnesota (7-7) has lost three of four, the only win in that stretch a 3-0 decision at Las Vegas that led to Joshua Dobbs being benched in favor of Mullens, who had more success finding the Vikings' playmakers.

Jordan Addison had six catches for 111 yards and two TDs. Justin Jefferson had seven receptions for 84 yards in his first full game since returning from a hamstring injury. He suffered a chest injury in the Raiders game.

"Nick did a fantastic job today," Jefferson said. "Especially with just a week of preparation of him being the starting quarterback. I feel like he came out today with confidence."

Backup Ty Chandler had a career-high 132 rushing yards and a touchdown for Minnesota. Chandler got the start in place of Alexander Mattison, who has a sprained ankle.

With five teams a half-game behind them in the NFC standings, the Vikings could be out of playoff position by the end of the weekend.

"Very unfortunate," Minnesota Coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Come on the road and battle a team that's playing well right now. Felt like we let one slip away."

LIONS 42, BRONCOS 17

DETROIT -- Jared Goff matched a career high with five touchdown passes, three to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, and Detroit routed Denver.

The NFC North-leading Lions (10-4) could clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season if other results go their way this weekend. The simplest scenario would be a loss or tie by Seattle to Philadelphia on Monday night.

The Broncos' hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season took a hit. Denver (7-7) had won six of its previous seven games to pull within a game of AFC West-leading Kansas City.

Goff and the the Lions bounced back from some poor outings -- losing two of three games -- with a dominant second quarter.

The veteran quarterback, who turned the ball over eight times in the previous four games, threw touchdown passes in the period to LaPorta, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown to give Detroit a 21-0 halftime lead.

Denver, meanwhile, was 1 of 6 on third down and had just 75 yards in the first half.

Russell Wilson lofted a 3-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey midway through the third quarter. The Lions responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that Goff capped with another touchdown pass to LaPorta.

COLTS 30, STEELERS 13

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes and Indianapolis rushed for 170 yards, improving their playoff prospects with a win over sagging Pittsburgh.

Minshew was 18 of 28 for 215 yards and matched his career high for TD passes while leading a Colts offense lacking its usual complement of playmakers. Leading receiver Michael Pittman Jr. left the game with a concussion, top rusher Zack Moss departed with a right arm injury, and former 2021 rushing champ Jonathan Taylor (right thumb) didn't play.

The Colts (8-6) have won five of six and temporarily moved a half-game ahead of three teams for the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot. The Steelers (7-7) dropped their third in a row and fell into last place in the rugged AFC North, putting Coach Mike Tomlin's run of 16 consecutive seasons at .500 or better in jeopardy.

Pittsburgh took an early 13-0 lead behind backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, but by late in the fourth quarter, the Colts had scored 30 consecutive points and third-stringer Mason Rudolph was slinging passes for the Steelers.

Trey Sermon ran 17 times for 88 yards to lead the Colts after logging only 11 runs this season. Pittman finished with four receptions for 78 yards, giving him 99 catches and the second 1,000-yard season of his career.

Trubisky went 16 of 23 for 169 yards with one TD pass and two interceptions in another ugly offensive effort for Pittsburgh, which only had 74 yards rushing and finished with 216 total yards.

The Steelers got off to a promising start when a replay review changed a fumble by Trubisky into a 1-yard TD run. Chris Boswell missed the extra-point attempt. Six plays later, Pittsburgh capitalized on a blocked punt when Trubisky threw a 4-yard TD pass to Diontae Johnson for a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

But Indy's defense pitched a shutout the rest of the game, and the Colts took control when Minshew and Moss hooked up on a 16-yard TD pass and D.J. Montgomery caught a 14-yard TD pass with 22 seconds left in the first half to make it 14-13.

