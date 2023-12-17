BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Dec. 6
Icess Kraus and Jacob Duffy, Hot Springs, daughter.
Jeanette and LeBryant Crew, Benton, daughter.
Dec. 7
Evie Marlow and Lathan Aaron, Little Rock, son.
Dec. 8
Markeisha Smith and Aaron Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.
Abigail and John Jones, North Little Rock, son.
Dec. 9
Brenna and Kurt Calley, Bauxite, daughter.
Dec. 10
Colleen and David Clement, Little Rock, daughter.
Keyauna Jackson and Malik Davis, Little Rock, son.
Penny and Casey Dennis, Little Rock, son.
Dec. 11
Jennifer and Dusty Brooks, Clarksville, daughter.
Dec. 12
Sarah and Blane Lewis, Little Rock, son.
Dec. 14
Raelyn and Mitchel Tatum, Cabot, son.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Nov. 20
Olivia Gwatney and Adam Petray, Cabot, daughter.
Erila Ealy-Williams and Keith Williams Jr., Little Rock, daughter.
Wesley and David Harrell, Cabot, daughter.
Taryn Bailey and C. J. Tucker, Beebe, daughter.
Nov. 21
Crystal Jackson and Marquez Jackson Sr., Sherwood, daughter.
Shuntasia Hill and Tyler Pearson, North Little Rock, son.
Nov. 27
Lakeidra Brown and Autorrian Ingram, Little Rock, son.
Nov. 28
Hannah and James Morton, Hamburg, daughter.
Daisy and Joshua Grable, Austin, son.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
Dec. 6
Teangela Tate, Little Rock, son.