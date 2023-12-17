Boilermakers’ balance too much for Wildcats

INDIANAPOLIS -- Purdue knew it could count on Zach Edey's powerful inside presence.

Once Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith provided the outside game to go with it, the Boilermakers had all they needed to knock off No. 1 Arizona.

Loyer tied a career high with 27 points, Smith added 26 and No. 3 Purdue handed the Wildcats their first loss with a 92-84 victory Saturday.

Edey added 22 points and nine rebounds, with the 7-4 All-American handling the middle while Smith and Loyer supplied the outside firepower in the Indy Classic.

"To be able to have three guys play at that level offensively, I think, really puts defenses in a bind enough to where they went to something they haven't ran all year and that 3-2 matchup zone that they were playing," Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. "When they are worried about Zach, we have to have that balance. (Saturday) we had that balance."

Loyer was 5 of 9 on three-pointers and Smith was 4 of 7 while falling one point shy of his career high.

The Boilermakers (10-1) defeated a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since beating Arizona 72-69 on Nov. 25, 2000, which also was played in Indianapolis.

"I'm not trying to be the No. 1-ranked team in December. (The media) decides that, not me," Wildcats Coach Tommy Lloyd said. "It was two great teams going at it and thought it was a great atmosphere. It was basically a road game for the most part. I think our guys dug in and fought back. I think this is going a long way to really help our program."

Caleb Love scored 29 points and Keshad Johnson added 24 for the Wildcats (8-1). Oumar Ballo had 13 points.

The Boilermakers led 67-52 before the Wildcats answered with an 11-0 run to close the deficit to 67-63. Leading by five, Purdue finally regained some breathing room when Smith made a three-pointer and followed with a steal, leading to Edey's jumper that made it 83-73 with 3:21 remaining.

NO. 2 KANSAS 75,

INDIANA 71

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including four crucial free throws in the final minute, and Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 2 Kansas rallied in the second half for a win at Indiana.

The Jayhawks (10-1), who picked up their first victory at Assembly Hall, trailed by as many as 13 and did not take their first lead of the game until Dickinson scored in the post to make it 62-61 with 4:53 remaining.

Trey Galloway scored a career-high 28 points for Indiana (7-3), Mackenzie Mbako had 14, Malik Reneau finished with 13, and Kel'el Ware added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

NO. 4 HOUSTON 70,

TEXAM A&M 66

HOUSTON -- Emanuel Sharp scored 21 points, L.J. Cryer added 17 and unbeaten Houston held off Texas.

Cryer has scored 10 or more points in 10 consecutive games, and Sharp has reached double figures in nine of 11 games this season.

Jamal Shead had 12 points and eight assists, and J'Wan Roberts had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Houston (11-0), which shot 43% and made 11 three-pointers.

Wade Taylor IV scored 34 points, including 26 in the second half, to lead an Aggies' rally. Texas A&M (7-4) shot 38% from the floor.

NO. 14 KENTUCKY 87,

NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 83

ATLANTA -- Rob Dillingham scored 17 points, including two consecutive baskets to swing the momentum back to Kentucky, and the No. 14 Wildcats held on down the stretch to beat No. 9 North Carolina.

The Tar Heels squandered a chance to go for a tying three-pointer when Elliot Cadeau, rushing the ball up the court, delivered a pass off the back of Cormac Ryan, who was looking the other way. RJ Davis scrambled to recover the loose ball but wound up dribbling across the center line for a backcourt violation.

Aaron Bradshaw was fouled and knocked down a free throw with 4.7 seconds left to seal the victory for Kentucky (8-2). Davis scored 27 points and Ryan added 20 for the Tar Heels (7-3).

NO. 12 TENNESSEE 79,

N.C. STATE 70

SAN ANTONIO -- Josiah-Jordan James had 23 points, Zakai Zeigler added 20 and No. 12 Tennessee held off North Carolina State 79-70 in the Hall of Fame Series.

The Volunteers (8-3) held the Wolfpack to 10 points in the final seven minutes to secure the victory, including a three-pointer with 24.1 seconds remaining.

Jahmai Mashack added 11 points for Tennessee. D.J. Horne had 16 points for the Wolfpack (7-3).

MEMPHIS 79,

NO. 13 CLEMSON 77

MEMPHIS -- David Jones scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Jahvon Quinerly added 17 points and six assists, and Memphis held on to beat Clemson.

Nick Jourdain added 11 points for Memphis (8-2). PJ Hall led Clemson (9-1) with 21 points.

NO. 19 TEXAS 96, LSU 85

HOUSTON -- Max Abmas had 20 points and seven assists, Tyrese Hunter added a season-high 19 points and Texas defeated LSU.

Dylan Disu scored 17 points and Dillon Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Texas (8-2).

Jordan Wright scored a career-high 33 points -- 31 in the second half -- for the Tigers (6-5).

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Tyson Walker scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half to help build a huge lead and struggling Michigan State went on to stun No. 6 Baylor 88-64, handing the Bears their first loss of the season. The Spartans (5-5) had a breakout performance with a 30-point lead in the first half, looking like the the team respected enough to be ranked No. 4 in preseason AP Top 25. Baylor (9-1) started the game with six players averaging at least 10 points, but didn't have a player in double digits until RayJ Dennis made a shot with 7:10 left in the game. Dennis finished with 11 points and Yves Missi had 11 points. ... Johnell Davis scored 16 points and No. 15 Florida Atlantic held off St. Bonaventure 64-54 in the Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Mass. Vladislav Goldin added 11 points for FAU (9-2), nine of them in the second half. Moses Flowers had 12 points for St. Bonaventure (7-3), which had won five consecutive coming into the game. ... Xavier Brown matched a career-high with 17 points off the bench to lead six Dukes in double figures as No. 20 James Madison rallied to beat Hampton 88-71. Freshman Jaylen Carey added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (10-0). Michael Green III scored 16 points and had eight assists. Jerry Deng scored 18 for Hampton (4-6). ... Reece Beekman scored 21 points, including the final four for No. 22 Virginia in its 56-54 victory over Northeastern. Beekman hit a pair of free throws to pull Virginia even at 54 with 52.7 seconds left, then banked in a short jumper with 5.1 seconds to go for the winning basket. The Cavaliers (9-1), who used a four-game winning streak to get back into the Top 25, were outshot and outrebounded by the Huskies of the Coastal Athletic Association, but found a way to win after a toe-to-toe battle down the stretch. ... Wooga Poplar overcame a slight ankle injury and scored a career-high 25 points to help No. 24 Miami beat La Salle 84-77. Norchad Omier finished with 23 points and Matthew Cleveland had 14 for the Hurricanes (8-2). Poplar, who averages a team-leading 15.6 points, landed awkwardly on his left foot after an unsuccessful dunk attempt late in the first half. Khalil Brantley scored 23 points and Daeshon Shepherd added 15 for the Explorers (8-3). ... Nick Martinelli scored 16 points and No. 25 Northwestern bounced back from a stunning loss to beat DePaul 56-46. Ryan Langborg added 14 points, Brooks Barnhizer and Boo Buie each had 11 and the Wildcats (8-2) came away with a win they sorely needed after getting beaten at home by Chicago State on Wednesday night. They took control in the second half and sent the Blue Demons (2-8) to their sixth loss in seven games.