Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

CDI Contractors, LLC, 1020 Rahling Road, Little Rock, $2,715,000.

Hart Construction, 6221 Col. Glenn Road, UA, Little Rock, $250,000.

Car-Son Construction, 12121 Col. Glenn Road, Little Rock, $245,000.

Construction Developer, 14923 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $220,000.

Katherine Lorge, 212 Broadway St., Little Rock, $84,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Chris Maris Custom, 16901 Valley Falls Drive, Little Rock, $1,100,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC, 1832 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $950,000.

500k Haney Contractors, 5301 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $450,000.

CRA Construction, 362 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $445,000.

E. Ward Construction, 119 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

Elite Contractors, LLC, 800 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock, $230,000.

Page Building Company, 2013 Sanford Drive, U-1, Little Rock, $140,000.

Shariq Haroon, 5 Ludington Cove, Little Rock, $125,000.

Vernon Moore Build, 1810 Mesquite Circle, Little Rock, $113,000.