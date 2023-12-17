Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
CDI Contractors, LLC, 1020 Rahling Road, Little Rock, $2,715,000.
Hart Construction, 6221 Col. Glenn Road, UA, Little Rock, $250,000.
Car-Son Construction, 12121 Col. Glenn Road, Little Rock, $245,000.
Construction Developer, 14923 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $220,000.
Katherine Lorge, 212 Broadway St., Little Rock, $84,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Chris Maris Custom, 16901 Valley Falls Drive, Little Rock, $1,100,000.
Willmark Homes, LLC, 1832 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $950,000.
500k Haney Contractors, 5301 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $450,000.
CRA Construction, 362 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $445,000.
E. Ward Construction, 119 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.
Elite Contractors, LLC, 800 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock, $230,000.
Page Building Company, 2013 Sanford Drive, U-1, Little Rock, $140,000.
Shariq Haroon, 5 Ludington Cove, Little Rock, $125,000.
Vernon Moore Build, 1810 Mesquite Circle, Little Rock, $113,000.