The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

201 W. Capitol Ave., Cody Duncan, 3:56 p.m. Dec. 14, property value unknown.

72204

4000 Weldon Ave., Asher Dishun Gaddy, 12:47 p.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $201.

6625 Brodie Lane, Arkansas Cleaning and Televising, 6:56 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $5,201.

72205

8 Knob Hill Cove, John Banks, 6:37 p.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $3,150.

9112 N. Rodney Parham Road, Honey Baked Ham Co., 3:10 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $1,151.

72209

2 Mansfield Dr., Arcenio Lopez, 7:04 p.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $150.

5001 W. 6th St., Christopher Joiner, 7:23 p.m. Dec. 10, propety value unknown.

7215 Cloverdale Dr., Sharon Simmons, 10:59 a.m. Dec. 11, property value unknown.

28 Rosemoor Dr., Andrekia Epperson, 8:42 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $450.

8711 Baseline Road, Jack Shankle, 2:13 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $600.

64 S. Wakefield Dr., Imgmer Zelaya, 6:35 p.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $201.

28 Wemberly Dr., Alphanso Henry, 11:41 p.m. Dec. 14, property valuerd at $13,875.

72211

11800 Chenal Pkwy., Best Buy, 3:35 p.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $4,113.

106 Markham Park Dr., Sherwin Williams, 7:29 a.m. Dec. 14, property value unknown.

72227

1221 Resevoir Road, Robert Deloch, 11:40 a.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $780.

North Little Rock

72114

1404 N. Pine St., Lashica Johnson, 1 p.m. Dec. 1, property valued at $1,200.

808 W. 24th St., Nakiah Howard/Kealin Purdiman, 10:29 p.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $1,720.

2005 W. 20th St., Brittney Webster, 10:59 p.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $40.

215 E. 16th St., Taronda Bolton/Joseph Smith, 3 p.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $3,150.

2500 N. Willow St., A710, Martin Jacobs, 12:10 a.m. Dec. 6, property value unknown.

1006 W. 19th St., Joshua Roberts, 5 a.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $2,400.

619 W. 23rd St., Eric and Christine Mitchell, 4:30 a.m. Dec. 8, property valued at $107.

1407 N. Cypress St., Pipe & Tube Supply, Inc., 4:33 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $5,435.

1013 Vestal St., Raynard Dukes/Carla Dickerson, 9 p.m. Dec. 13, property valued at 380.

72116

3100 N. Magnolia St., Michael Hardy, 10:25 a.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $155.

3690 McCain Park Dr., Paris Searcy, 6 a.m. Dec. 9, property value unknown.

4500 Lakeshore Dr., Karina Rodriguez, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $2,925.

4401 Randolph Road, Lalinda Rogers, 7 a.m. Dec. 13, property valued at $9,571.

72117

8701 U.S. 70, Mario Walker, 8 a.m. Dec. 6, property value unknown.

3300 N. Arkansas 391, Pilot Travel Center, 12 p.m. Dec. 8, property valued at $5,866.

4500 W. Bethany Road, Tenebaum Recycling Group, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $1,500.

401 Meadow Park Dr., Henry Jones, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 13, property value unknown.

72118

1615 N. Chandler St., Kaylee Williams, 5:08 p.m. Dec. 5, property valued at $1,000.

1224 Parkway Dr., Mike Ross, 4 p.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $2,000.

4422 Camp Robinson Road, McDonald's, 2:42 a.m. Dec. 7, property valued at $6,701.

3512 Sycamore St., Lauren Motley/Marcus Haynes, 3 p.m. Dec. 8, property value unknown.

3816 Freeman Cir., Santos Donaire, 4 p.m. Dec. 9, property valued at $1,510.

5203 Tonto Trl., Michael Johnson/Jorn Agugbuem, 1:20 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $28,600.

4406 MacArthur Dr., Michael Cullum, 8:51 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $1,200.