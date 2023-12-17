BUSINESS PEOPLE

ADVOCACY

Jared Garrett and Justin Rotton have been hired at the Arkansas Farm Bureau, Garrett as a member of the Commodity and Regulatory Affairs Department and Rotton as a part of the public relations team.

BANKING

Stephanie Yellen has joined Stone Bank in Little Rock as vice president/retail operations and development manager.

MEDICAL

Ciani Ellison, M.D., a radiation oncologist, has joined the Radiation Oncology Center at the Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

Ron Kuhn, M.D. has joined CARTI Urology in North Little Rock and Taylor Moore, M.D., will be based at CARTI Cancer Centers in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

Baptist Health Surgical Clinic of Central Arkansas recently hired Jason Mizell, MD.

UTILITIES

Justin Kimbrow has been promoted to lead telecom maintenance technician and Wesley Manion to lead telecommunications installer technician for Conway Corp.

Carmen Perez-Carlton has been appointed to the Summit Utilities, Inc. Board of Directors.