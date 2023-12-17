CBM student photographers picture world based on Leibovitz

"The students have gone through a lot in the last few years, so they had a lot to say," photographer Meredith Mashburn begins the conversation. "They focused on everything from the loss of a loved one, to saving our planet from climate change, to finding time to connect with others after being isolated for so long due to covid."

Mashburn was one of the mentors for "Beyond the Lens," a teen photography mentorship program held this fall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The six-week interaction was part of "Annie Leibovitz at Work," on exhibit through Jan. 28 at the Bentonville museum, and the legendary photographer herself met with the cohort of student photographers Sept. 16.

"Annie Leibovitz has a long-standing interest in mentoring young creatives, and Crystal Bridges has a long-standing commitment to educate our younger audience in various art forms," Marta Knodle, Studio Educator, Public Programs, for the museum, said at the beginning of the interaction. "This program, specifically tailored to teens, was the ideal way to honor both of these commitments.

"We find that providing teens with an opportunity to engage with living artists is a great way to inspire creativity and artistic expression."

Mashburn, a Springdale photographer, started her career path "after saving my allowance for two years and purchasing my first camera at Colliers for $150, a Pentax K1000. I was 14 years old," she remembers. "Since that day there has not been a day in my life where I have not had my camera at hand."

One of the students she mentored through the Crystal Bridges program was her own daughter, 17-year-old Skyler Baird.

"My mom was a big reason why I became interested in photography, but I also just love taking photos of the things and people around me," Baird says. "My first camera was a little pink point-and-shoot camera, and I do actually still use it! Although it is super old, I love the grainy image that it produces, and I always carry it in my bag to take pictures of my friends and the environment."

Known for her dramatic, quirky, engaging portraits of people like John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Queen Elizabeth II, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, Leibovitz inspired the participants in "Beyond the Lens" to capture their own subjects' individuality.

Mashburn chose Dr. Daniel Wildcat, a member of the Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma, professor at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan., and author focused on Indigenous knowledge.

"We are nature," Mashburn writes in her artist statement. "Humans are the only living beings on earth that do not live by the laws of nature. ... Unless we take a good look at our lives and bring ourselves back into balance and alignment with our natural surroundings, we are headed for destruction."

Baird made her selection a little closer to home. She photographed her friend Zander.

"I really hope my image captured Zander's unique style," she says. "He started coming to school dressed how he would be when he was out of school, and I've always loved his sense of fashion, so when he finally started expressing himself in places outside of his comfort zone, I started to look forward to what he would put together every day.

"I hope when people look at my picture they just see how cool he is, and how it is OK to express yourself in any way you want to," she adds. "Zander is really passionate about fashion, and I am so happy that he can come to school wearing his amazing outfits every day."

Mashburn says while photography has come a long way with technology, "the traditional aspects of photography resonate strongest with people because of its authenticity. In a world full of fake, we are seeking realism."

"I strive to be able to express myself in the same ways Zander can," concludes Baird.

FAQ

'Beyond The Lens':

Teen Photo Showcase

WHEN -- Through Jan. 28

WHERE -- The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville

COST -- Free

INFO -- crystalbridges.org/teen-photography-mentor-program/