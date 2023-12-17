Central Arkansas Library System heading into 2024 with $27 million general-fund budget, major projects underway

The 2024 general-fund budget for the Central Arkansas Library System anticipates roughly $1.5 million in additional revenue compared with the budget approved for the current year, a 5.8% increase mostly driven by forecast growth in property-tax revenue.

General-fund expenses are projected to rise by $1.2 million compared with the budget adopted for the current year, an increase of 4.6%.

Across the general fund, total revenue and expenses are expected to be roughly $27.4 million and $27.1 million, respectively.

The general-fund budget as well as ancillary budgets were approved in two separate voice votes of the library system's board of directors with no dissent during a meeting on Thursday.

Patrons can expect to see continued developments next year on two construction initiatives funded by a capital-improvement bond refinancing and millage extension that Little Rock voters authorized in 2022.

The library system's flagship downtown Little Rock branch, known as the Main Library, closed to the public effective Sept. 1 ahead of an overhaul.

Demolition work at the branch located at 100 S. Rock St. is expected to begin next month, and officials hope to reopen the Main Library during the first quarter of 2025, according to a 2024 budget memo from Executive Director Nate Coulter.

Meanwhile, renovations of the Sue Cowan Williams Library at 1800 S. Chester St. in Little Rock are underway after the branch closed in early November.

Officials have marked April 6, 2024, as the grand reopening date for the Williams Library, Coulter wrote.

By securing voters' authorization to extend and reduce the library system's capital-improvement millage in Little Rock from 1.8 to 1.3 mills, officials were able to refinance bonds and generate approximately $26 million in project funds.

A total of $3.53 million that has flowed to the library system this year and last year in the form of excess property-tax collections following the capital-improvement bond refinancing has been transferred to reserves and invested in U.S. Treasury bonds to earn interest, according to Coulter's budget memo.

Officials do not plan to deploy those funds until the bond proceeds tied to the library system's projects have been exhausted in 2025, Coulter wrote.

Revenue from property taxes represents 89% of the income accounted for in the 2024 general-fund budget. Officials have budgeted for a 4% increase compared with property-tax collections in 2023.

The library system is anticipated to finish the current year with approximately $2 million in excess revenue compared to the 2023 budget, while expenses are projected to be $400,000 under budget, Coulter wrote.

Among other factors behind the higher-than-anticipated revenue was the library system's decision to sell Hillcrest Hall, an event space located at 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd.

The sale closed in November and netted the library system $542,000, Coulter wrote. "We would welcome board direction in 2024 on possible ways those proceeds should be spent or invested," he wrote.

Salaries and benefits are expected to make up $16.45 million of general-fund spending in 2024, an increase of $458,000, or 2.9%, compared with the current year's budget.

The volunteer group known as Friends of CALS will no longer exist going forward after members voted "overwhelmingly" to dissolve the nonprofit organization on Dec. 2 following a recommendation by library system staff, according to Coulter's memo.

Coulter attributed the move to the fact that the "bulk" of the work behind the periodic Friends of CALS used-book sales is handled by library system staff. Additionally, another 501(c)(3) group, the CALS Foundation, already exists to accept charitable donations, he wrote.

The three used-book sales held in 2023 generated over $50,000, with a portion of the proceeds going to the library system to support programming, according to the memo.

Three new members are expected to join the library system's 13-member board in the near future once they are confirmed by officials in their city or county.

The terms of Andy Gill (Perry County), Robert Brown (Pulaski County) and Sybil Jordan Hampton (Little Rock) are due to expire at the end of the month.

Gill and Hampton, who filled the unexpired terms of other board members, "have other demands that make continued service impossible for them," Coulter wrote in a report for board members prepared for Thursday's meeting.

Brown, a retired associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court, is term-limited, having already served two consecutive three-year terms on the library system's board.

Three other board members with expiring terms -- Audrey Evans and Esperanza Massana-Crane of Little Rock and Jennifer Jamison of Jacksonville -- are expected to be reappointed.