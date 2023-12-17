Class 3A HIGH FIVE Boys and girls players to watch

CLASS 3A HIGH FIVE PLAYERS

GIRLS

RUBY TRAMMELL

SCHOOL Bergman

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Returning all-state player for a Bergman team that finished 36-5 last season. ... Averaged 13.5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals for Lady Panthers, who were ranked No. 3 in in the final Class 3A poll by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. .... Began the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A girls poll. ... Signed to continue her basketball career at Ouachita Baptist University.

KORI SANDERS

SCHOOL Lamar

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-8

THE SCOOP Three-year starter at point guard and two-time all-state player for Lamar team that went 29-5 last season. ... Slowed by injury late last season for the Lady Warriors, who lost to Salem in the Class 3A state championship game at Hot Springs. ..... Still selected all-state and all-conference.

LEXI FRANKLIN

SCHOOL Booneville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP All-around athlete who led Booneville to the Class 3A state championship last springs in softball. .... Will continue her softball career in college at Pittsburg State in Kansas. .... Had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals when Booneville opened the 2023-2024 basketball season with 49-38 victory over Western Yell County.

MACY WILLIS

SCHOOL Valley Springs

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP Standout point guard who averages 17.6 points per game while making 40 percent of her shots on 3-point attempts.... Scored 28 points earlier this season in a 68-53 victory over Shirley.. ... Also contributes 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. ... Averaged 15 points and 4 assists per game last season for Valley Springs. ...Selected all-conference and all-state after averaging 12 points per game as a sophomore ....

SAVANNAH KETCHUM

SCHOOL Bergman

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

THE SCOOP Strong inside player who's spending her senior season at Bergman after she transferred from Valley Springs. .... Averaged 10 points and 9 rebounds as a junior for Valley Springs. ... Will continue her career next season at University of Ozarks in Clarksville.

BOYS

CADE ERICKSON

SCHOOL West Fork

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-3

THE SCOOP Erickson made an immediate impact as a sophomore when he averaged 16 points and 9 rebounds per game for West Fork. .... The Tigers finished 20-10 last season after being eliminated by Charleston in the 3A-1 Regional Tournament. .... Erickson is also a receiver in football for West Fork.

DYLAN FRIEND

SCHOOL Bergman

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-0

THE SCOOP Top scorer for a Bergman team that finished 38-6 last season. .... Made 114 3-pointers last season as a sophomore for the Panthers. .... Made eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in the Class 3A state championship game against Manila. .... Leading the Panthers in scoring this season with 18 points per game.

JAEDEN NEWSOM

SCHOOL Elkins

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

THE SCOOP Senior point guard who has provided a spark for Elkins after he transferred from Farmington, where he spent his sophomore and junior seasons. .... Averaged 5 points off the bench as a junior at Farmington and scored 9 points in one half of play against Gravette.... Averaging 20.2 points per game as a senior for the Elks, who started 6-0 in the season. .... Also contributing 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals per game for Elkins.

COLTON FISHER

SCHOOL Booneville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP Returning all-conference player for Booneville. .... Averaged 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds last season. .... Averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds as a sophomore.... Averaging 13 points and 4.7 rebounds career points early into his senior season.

KAYDEN JOB

SCHOOL Lincoln

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-4

THE SCOOP Promoted to varsity as a freshman and averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists per game as a starter. .... Selected all-conference as a freshman.... Had multiple games where he scored 30 or more points. ..... Averaging 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists as a starting forward this season for the Wolves.

