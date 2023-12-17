Defenders ‘let it fly’ during win

McKINNEY, Texas -- As overwhelming as Harding's offense was during a 38-7 victory over Colorado School of Mines on Saturday, its defense was just as impressive.

The Bisons got after the Orediggers' All-American quarterback John Matocha from the game's first play -- when he was pressured into running up the middle for a short gain -- and they didn't let up until the senior walked to the sidelines after his team's final possession ended with a game-sealing interception.

It was that kind of day for Harding, which carved out a place in NCAA history by winning its first Division II national championship in any sport.

The final score surprised Harding Coach Paul Simmons, who admitted that he didn't see that 31-point margin coming, particularly with the high-powered offense Colorado School of Mines possessed. But that spread quickly became a reality as the game progressed, and it was the Bisons' defense that led the charge.

"I think we just did the same thing that we always do," said Harding defensive end Nate Wallace, who was the Great American Conference's Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team Associated Press Division II All-American. "We just prepare, trust in our guys, go out there and just let it fly. That's just how we do.

"Despite everything, any trial that we go through or anything that goes awry, we just know that we have the next play. Coach always says if you're going to make a mistake, make it 100%."

Harding hasn't made many defensive mistakes all season when it ranked second in the country in scoring defense (11.1 points per game), forced 29 turnovers and came up with 24 fourth-down stops. And in its most important game ever, miscues were minimal.

The Orediggers, who averaged 49.4 points and 520.6 yards during their first 14 games, went down the field on their opening series and scored when Matocha threw a short 2-yard touchdown pass to Noah Roper. But it was tough sledding after that.

Colorado School of Mines punted, turned the ball over on downs and missed a field-goal try on its next three first-half possessions. In the second half, the Orediggers were stopped on fourth down two more times, had another punt and threw an interception.

All of that resulted in their worst loss since Ferris (Mich.) State beat them 41-14 in last year's national title game.

Colorado School of Mines finished with 341 yards of offense -- its lowest output of the season -- but Coach Pete Sterbick insisted that moving the ball wasn't that big of an issue.

"Offensively [Saturday], we moved the ball all over the field," he said. "I don't feel like they stopped us. They did a good job of capitalizing on some of our mistakes and my mistakes as a play-caller. There were about five or six [plays] that I wish I had back, situations where I didn't get the job done for our guys.

"That's a tough pill to swallow going into the offseason."

However, one of the biggest reasons for the Orediggers' ailments was because of what Wallace and his defensive mates were able to accomplish.

The Bisons registered six sacks against Matocha, who finished second in this year's Harlon Hill Trophy voting as Division II's top player, and countless quarterback hurries. They also held Colorado School of Mines to 71 yards rushing, which was 143 below its season average, and had 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Wallace, along with Clark Griffin, combined for four stops that resulted in 16 yards in losses. As a matter of fact, it was Griffin's fourth-down stop late in the second quarter that led to a key touchdown just before halftime that gave Harding a 21-7 lead.

"I don't want to sound arrogant, but I don't think that there is a defensive staff in the country that works the way this staff works," said Simmons, whose team recorded four shutouts during the regular season and yielded 27 points total in their last three playoff games. "Coach [Roddy] Mote, Coach [Tre'von] Bigelow, Coach [Randy] Tribble, Coach [Sam] Blankenship -- they are so committed to their young men. The amount of time that goes into what they do is very, very elite.

"The defense has been fantastic all year. To hold this kind of offense -- with that kind of elite, elite quarterback -- to a touchdown says volumes. To hold Grand Valley [State] to two field goals is unbelievable. But to me, what stands out is the amount of belief these guys have."

It didn't appear at any point during the game that Harding's defense looked to be on its heels. The Orediggers had several plays that went for 10 yards or more, but the Bisons always seemed to bear down when they needed to. That was evident on the three fourth-down stops Harding had, which it managed to turn into 17 points.

"Mines comes out, gets the first, marches down and scores," Simmons said. "I'm sure their sidelines thought, 'Here we go. We're fixin' to roll.' But this is a bunch of guys [on defense] that there's zero, flinch. All composure, great, great belief.

"Just so many special guys in that group."