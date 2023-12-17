Delacruz talks with his play

McKINNEY, Texas -- Blake Delacruz is generally a man of few words, but for what he means to the Harding offense, he says plenty.

The Missouri native has let his actions do his talking for the Bisons, and he capped off the season with his biggest rushing outing Saturday afternoon. Delacruz ran for a season-high 212 yards on 27 carries to lead Harding to a 38-7 win over Colorado School of Mines in the NCAA Division II championship game.

His bruising style fits perfectly in Harding's Flexbone offense, which generated more than 400 yards rushing weekly and gave the Orediggers fits in the final.

"The thing that makes [offense] special is the way we love each other," said Delacruz, who was stopped for negative yardage on just one play this season and finished with 1,508 yards on the ground and 21 touchdowns. "This is an offense that's hard to run now in today's college world just because you really have to be super selfless. I think it's hard to find guys that are going to cheer you on even if they don't have an impact on the game. That's a big thing for us."

Teams around the Great American Conference know how big Delacruz has been for Harding But for the past month, other programs have seen what he brings to the table.

In Harding's four postseason games, he carried 110 times for 591 yards and 4 touchdowns. He didn't get into the end zone against Colorado School of Mines, but the Orediggers felt his presence.

"There were times where it looked like we got stops, and it was 6 yards," Colorado School of Mines Coach Pete Sterbick said. "It'd be third and 2, and we'd get a good solid hit on him, and it's 3 yards and a first down. That's what crazy about that offense. They just put you on your heels."

According to Delacruz, the success that he's had in Harding's Flexbone systems stems from one particular area.

"It all goes to my teammates," he said. "My offensive line, Hunter [Willis], [Austin] Toler, Landon [Ray], Levi [Pate], [Jake] Dugger, they do a tremendous job with the way they prepare with everything they give.

"Hunter went down with a knee injury in the middle of the game, but he looked over and said that was everything he could give. Those guys, I love them to death, and all the credit goes to them."

Filling the seats

The announced attendance for Saturday's game was 12,552, which was the most since the NCAA Division II title game was moved to McKinney ISD Stadium in 2018. But there appeared to be many more fans on the premises.

While all the seats in the two-level stadium were essentially filled, there were hundreds outside of the stadium who were tailgating in the parking lots where televisions and tents were set up. Those festivities had been going on a few hours before the game and carried on well after Harding had wrapped up the title.

Harding also seemed to be on the winning side as it pertained to which team had the larger fanbase.

"It was unbelievable," Harding running back Blake Delacruz. "All year, every home game has been tremendous. We had a bunch of guys, girls who don't even live in Texas come to the game. It was just unbelievable."

Droppin' dimes

Harding was never pass-happy during its prior 14 games before Saturday, and it wasn't in the championship game against Colorado School of Mines either.

The Bisons threw the ball just twice, but both were noteworthy because it kept the Orediggers' honest because of the heavy attention they paid to the run.

The first was an 11-yard pass from Cole Keylon to Roland Wallace on second and 12 from the Orediggers' 30 that allowed Harding to make its ensuing third down more manageable. The Bisons would eventually score on the series.

The next pass occurred midway through the third quarter when Keylon hit Wallace for a 35-yard gain to the Colorado School of Mines' 32. Harding would also score six plays later on a 32-yard field goal from Grant Ennis.

"[Harding] throws the ball just twice, and the quarterback drops two dimes right when it needed to be," Colorado School of Mines Coach Pete Sterbick said. "The coverage was pretty good. ... The offense was tough to defend."

Return title trip?

Of the 22 position players that started for Harding on Saturday, eight were seniors -- four on offense and four on defense.

However, the Bisons are expected to return their entire backfield, led by quarterback Cole Keylon and running backs Blake Delacruz, Braden Jay and Jhalen Spicer. Defensively, Harding will lose Nate Wallace, who was the Great American Conference's Defensive Player of the Year, and a few others, but it established quite a bit of depth on that side of the ball.

Because of that, the Bisons will likely be ranked at or near the top of the NCAA Division II preseason rankings when they're released next summer.

Graduation gift

Harding Coach Paul Simmons mentioned that several of his players missed their fall graduation ceremony Saturday because of the national championship game. So he came up with the next best thing for those who didn't participate in the event.

"We had a reunion, pep rally that turned into a graduation at our hotel [Friday]," he said. "We ended up having over 1,000 people, and it was absolutely jam-packed. The love in the room was unbelievable.

"We had graduation, we sang the alma mater, and there was not a dry eye in the house. You can just feel the spirit in the room that was so powerful, but I went to bed scared to death that I had created too much chaos for our young men, and that it would impact [the game]."

If it did have an effect on the final, it was a positive one because Harding dominated en route to winning the title.