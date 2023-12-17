Dim start for game in NLR

University of Arkansas and Lipscomb basketball players probably felt like they were playing in someone's driveway at dusk waiting for their moms' to call them in for dinner on Saturday night rather than facing each other at Simmons Banks Arena in North Little Rock.

After the arena's lights were turned off during Arkansas' pregame introductions, they didn't immediately come back on to full power.

Tipoff was delayed about 15 minutes before the game started with the lights still somewhat dimmed.

"Like playing outside, 6-7 p.m.," said Arkansas junior Guard Tramon Mark, who scored a game-high 17 points to help the Razorbacks beat the Bisons 69-66. "Playing with your friends or something."

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said the lights being dim reminded him of his first season as coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors before the 2002-03 season when the team held training camp in Hawaii.

"The only thing I can compare it to is when we were in Turtle Bay in Hawaii and the lights went off because of a thunderstorm and we pulled all the cars up because underneath one of the baskets, it was all glass and we put all the headlights on and we had a practice with the Warriors," Musselman said. "First week on the job. I mean, that's the only thing I can compare it to.

"I didn't get in trouble tonight like I did then, because you've got a bunch of millionaires practicing in the dark with headlights, so I got in trouble for that one.

"But tonight it was a joint decision to play the game between their staff and our staff and the refs."

Lipscomb Coach Lennie Acuff said he'd never previously experienced a game that started with the lights not on full power.

"This is 34 years for me and that's the first one I've seen of that," Acuff said. "But, you know, that's fine.

"If that's the worst thing that happens to us, we're in pretty good shape. That's a first-world problem, right?"

The lights hit full power a few minutes into the game.

Arkansas started 12 of 19 from the field, so playing in less than ideal lighting didn't seem to bother the Razorbacks. The Bisons started 6 of 14 from the field.

Menifield plays

Arkansas sophomore guard Keyon Menifield, a transfer from Washington, made his Razorback debut on Saturday night.

Menifield played 19 minutes off the bench and had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists without a turnover. He first entered the game with 11:46 left in the first half.

Menifield, who has been practicing with the team all season, was granted a waiver by the NCAA making him eligible to play Saturday with the end of the fall semester.

"I thought it was important to get him in the game," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "The plan was to play him somewhere between 15 and 20 minutes, and he got 19.

He's active, he's bouncy. He is a reactor to loose balls. It's hard to be thrown into a game 10 games [into the season]. But I think his quickness, his willingness to be a ball distributor can help us."

Menifield averaged 10 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 32 games last season at Washington, including 21 starts, when he was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team.

Big crowd

Saturday night's announced crowd of 16,361 was the fourth-largest Arkansas has drawn for 24 games in Simmons Bank Arena.

The largest crowd to watch the Razorbacks play in the arena was 17,021 on Dec. 22, 2001, when Oklahoma State beat Arkansas 85-76.

The other top three crowds was 16,675 last season when Arkansas beat Bradley 76-57 and 16,411 when the Razorbacks beat Centenary 73-55 during the 1999-2000 season.

Pinion starts

Sophomore guard Joseph Pinion made his first career start for Arkansas, but came out of the game with 17:38 left in the first half when he was replaced by Tramon Mark.

Pinion didn't back into the game. He has played in eight games this season after playing in 24 as a sophomore.

Double techs

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis and Lipscomb forward Owen McCormack were called for double technical fouls with 4:06 left after Keyon Menifield got a basket on an offensive rebound to give the Razorbacks a 35-25 lead.

McCormack fell to the court on the play and as Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell stepped over him, McCormack grabbed his leg.

Davis then gave McCormack a push and the officials stepped in with the technical calls.

Battle struggles

Senior guard Khalif Battle, averaging a team-high 16.4 points for Arkansas coming into the game, was held to a season-low two points against Lipscomb on 1-of-5 shooting. His previous low was nine points against Stanford and North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Battle scored a season-high 25 points against Furman and had 21 in four other games.

Vs. Lipscomb

Arkansas improved to 3-0 against Lipscomb with Saturday night's victory with both of the previous games played in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks beat the Bisons 83-54 on Dec. 20, 2004 and 85-50 on Dec. 5, 2020.

Rockin'

Arkansas improved 14-10 at Simmons Bank Arena and 18-10 in North Little Rock, where the Razorbacks have played in 21 of the past 22 seasons.

The Razorbacks' first game in North Little Rock was during their inaugural 1923-24 season when they beat North Little Rock High School 35-28.

Arkansas is 79-21 in games played in Little Rock.

Eric Musselman is 3-1 in Simmons Bank Arena as Arkansas' coach.

Kikko's b-day

Former Arkansas guard Kikko Haydar celebrated his 32nd birthday by serving as the color analyst for the live-streaming of Saturday's game on SEC Network-Plus. Brett Dolan was the play-by-play man.

Haydar is completing his fourth year at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and plans to begin his residency as a general surgeon next year.

Saturday marked his first time Haydar had worked on the broadcast of an Arkansas game since Oct. 20, 2019, when the Razorbacks beat the University of Arkansas-Little Rock in an exhibition game in which the Walton Arena court was named in Nolan Richardson's honor.

Saturday also was the first time an Arkansas men's game in North Little Rock had been lived-streamed. The last time the Razorbacks' game in the arena had been televised was on Dec. 20, 2014 when Arkansas' 84-67 victory over Southeast Missouri State was on the SEC Network.

Baker's dozen

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman used 13 players in the first half, but that included senior forward Denijay Harris being a defensive replacement for the final eight seconds before halftime. Harris didn't play in the second half.

Senior guard El Ellis, who averaged 20.7 minutes in the first 10 games with seven starts, played 57 seconds off the bench.

Junior Guard Tramon Mark played a team-high 30 minutes for the Razorbacks.

Graham shines

Senior forward Jalen Graham, who missed four games because of back spasms, played in his fourth consecutive game and scored a season-high 11 points for the Razorbacks in 14 minutes off the bench. The 6-10 Graham hit 5 of 6 shots, but had one rebound.

"He's such a skilled offensive player," Coach Eric Musselman said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "But when he's in there -- at his size -- we need for him to rebound the basketball."