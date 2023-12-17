Domination to title

McKINNEY, Texas -- Harding trimmed its 2023 to-do-list to one item last week when it beat Lenoir-Rhyne in the semifinal round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

On Saturday, the Bisons checked off the final box on that ledger by flexing their muscles in their Flexbone.

Blake Delacruz and Co. piled up more than 500 yards rushing in a triple-option assault as No. 3 Harding annihilated top-ranked Colorado School of Mines 38-7 to win the program's first national title in front of a huge crowd at McKinney ISD Stadium.

The convincing victory over the previously-unbeaten Orediggers allowed the Bisons to complete the championship trifecta. They'd already captured Great American Conference and Super Region Three crowns before taking national title.

"This group of guys has had an elite ability to get ready and show up to play," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "If you watch any level of football, it's just so common to have a team that's 6-0, and they're playing a team that might be 1-5 or 2-4, and they come out sloppy and start slow. They may end up winning, but they don't play well.

"These guys, they have shown up ready to play every single week. The maturity that they have shown has been unbelievable. ... This is a really elite group of men in how they do things beyond the talent."

The Bisons left no doubt as the announced crowd of 12,552 -- the eighth largest ever for a Division II football final -- watched them crush one of the nation's top run defenses for the second time in seven days.

Harding (15-0) ran for 431 yards a week ago when it picked up a 55-14 win over Lenoir-Rhyne, which entered ranked sixth in Division II against the run. Colorado School of Mines (14-1) was third versus the rush and allowed 64.4 yards per game until the Bisons racked up 502 yards on the ground Saturday. That was 23 yards shy of a championship-game record, and it was the most the Orediggers had given up since Colorado State-Pueblo ran for 217 yards in the fourth game of the season.

The Bisons had 228 yards rushing by halftime when they built a 21-7 cushion and consistently added to that in the second half. Their total run yardage also enabled them to become the first team in NCAA history to compile at least 6,000 rushing yards in a season.

Delacruz shattered a long-standing mark by rushing for a title-game record 212 yards. The previous top mark was held by Billy Holmes, who ran for 195 yards for Northern Colorado during its 51-0 win over New Haven (Conn.) in 1997. Braden Jay carried 11 times for 161 yards with 3 touchdowns for Harding, which also did a number on a Colorado School of Mines' offense that had scored at least 31 points in every game beforehand.

Quarterback John Matocha, who won the Harlon Hill Trophy last year as the top player in Division II, completed 24 of 33 passes for 270 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception, but the Bisons kept pressure on him virtually every time he touched the ball.

"[Harding] had a good game plan going in," said Matocha, who was forced to leave the game briefly in the second quarter after suffering a huge hit. "We didn't execute on a few plays. It just comes down to a few critical third and fourth downs that if you pick up, the game changes a lot. But all credit to Harding because they're an extremely good team."

Max McCloud caught 14 passes for 153 yards for the Orediggers, who hit the Bisons first on a nearly six-minute march to open the game. They converted two third downs during an 11-play, 75-yard drive and took a 7-0 lead on Matocha's 2-yard touchdown pass to Noah Roper with 9:06 left.

But Harding offered up a glimpse of how dominant it was going to be on its first offensive snap.

Delacruz broke free for a 41-yard gain, and the Bisons' offensive line bullied ColoradoMines' defensive front on nearly every play afterwards. Jhalen Spicer capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.

"Our offensive coaches do a tremendous job with trying to see things," Delacruz said. "But really, it's not until that first drive where we feel like we know what the [defensive] scheme is."

The Bisons' defense then forced Colorado Mines to punt on its next possession. Harding turned around and plodded 74 yards in 17 plays -- eating up more than 10 minutes off the clock –-- and grabbed the lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by Jay with 4:30 remaining in the half.

Colorado Mines did push back and set itself up deep in Bisons territory after Landon Walker sprinted 52 yards up the middle on their initial play following Jay's score. But the Orediggers eventually turned the ball over on downs after Clark Griffin stopped Walker for a yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Bisons' 9 with 2:38 to go in the half.

Harding countered with its version of a run-oriented two-minute drill and cashed in with a 9-yard touchdown run by Jay with 33 seconds left before the half. Jay had broke loose for a 45-yard gain three plays earlier.

"I don't want to say we were overmatched, but that scheme is just so unique and really, really tough to prepare for in a week," Colorado Mines Coach Pete Sterbick said of the Bisons' offense. "I think [Harding] showed everybody why they run that. And they've got good players, too. ... Those kids are blue collar, and they grind. Coach Simmons does a great job"

The Orediggers had a chance to cut into that 14-point deficit, but Jacob Click was wide left on a 49-yard field-goal attempt just as the halftime buzzer sounded.

The Bisons continued to beat up on the Orediggers in the third quarter. Jay ran down the left sideline for a 73-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the second half, and Grant Ennis drilled a 32-yard field with 4:11 left to increase Harding's lead to 31-7.

Cole Keylon would later close the book on Colorado Mines with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that set the final margin. That score came with nearly 12 minutes left in the game, but the only thing that remained in limbo at that point was how long would it take for the Bisons' fans to storm the field once the clock hit zero.

The Harding supporters wasted no time in doing so after Keylon's final kneel-down.

"There were just so many old warriors that were here," Simmons said. "Guys that never had a chance to play in a meaningful game, guys that never had any facilities but just poured their hearts out to help build a foundation so that we could be here [Saturday]. It just felt like the entire ocean of Bison believers, people that love these young men were together.

"Forcibly it was just too much, too much to handle."

Running back Braden Jay scores a touchdown during Harding’s victory over Colorado School of Mines on Saturday in the NCAA Division II championship game at McKinney, Texas. Jay rushed for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns, while teammate Blake Delacruz ran for a championship-game record 212 yards. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/1217Harding/. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Chris Leduc)



Harding players celebrate with the championship trophy after Saturday’s win. It was the Bisons’ first national title in football and the first for a team from Arkansas since the University of Central Arkansas won the NAIA crown in 1991. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Chris Leduc)



Harding University’s Dre Hall smiles while holding the national championship trophy Saturday after the Bisons won the Division II football title with a 38-7 win over Colorado School of Mines in McKinney, Texas. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1217Harding/. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Chris Leduc)





