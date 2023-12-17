BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ALEXANDER Heather Edwards, 14657 Woodside Place Loop, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 7.
Bryan Wayne Page, 1505 Sherwood Road, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
ALTUS Nicholas Leon Bobel, 905 E. Main St., Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Linda Marie Bobel, 905 E. Main St., Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Kelly Holder, 925 Hughey Lane, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
BEEBE John Daniel Moore, 601 S. Elm St., Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Esther Bartlett, 1105 S.E. Sara Drive, Apt. B, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
BIGELOW Dwight David McCullough, 105 River Run Cove, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Michael L. Lemmons, 411 Campground Road, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Apryll A. Lemmons, 411 Campground Road, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Wendy Gail Walker, 1616 W. Roderweis Road, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jeanie E. Westfall, 106 Bradford Drive, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
CARTHAGE Brandon Tremayne Randle, 3235 Hwy 9, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Clifford Marshall Davis, 201 E. Marshall Drive, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
CLARKSVILLE Margaret Joan Hillsamer, 17 White Drive, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Bobby Reese Senter JR, 9 Tanglewood Lane, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lisa Noelle Senter, 9 Tanglewood Lane, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Rolando Mejia Jr., 1312 Collier Drive, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Blake Edward Hogue, 1150 O'Keefe, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michelle Diane Hogue, 1150 O'Keefe, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jeffrey Allen Reed, 1 Riley Road, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christina Lynn Reed, 1 Riley Road, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Doreen Holloway, 2210 Getty Drive, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joseph Eugene Wiley, 12 Winter Valley Cove, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
Heather Dawn Wiley, 12 Winter Valley Cove, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
CROSSETT Jason Kyan Gill, 131 Dogwood Drive, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joanna Morman Gill, 131 Dogwood Drive, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Jennifer Renee Owens, 17 Fairview Circle, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
DIERKS Jeremy Jewell, 107 Nottingham Drive, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
DOVER Kristyn Alexis Riley, 248 Welsh Pony Place, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Pam's Shoes & Pedorthics, PLLC, 588 Country Club Road, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
EMERSON David Williams Johnson, 80 Columbia Road 269, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Katherine Ann Johnson, 80 Columbia Road 269, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
EUREKA SPRINGS Angela Pierce, 15865 Ark. 187, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Taresa Marie Adams, 1018 S. Jerry Ave., Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Christopher Lynn Pinto, 4901 South 32nd St., Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
GENTRY Dacotah Bills, 817 Saddlebrook St., Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
GOULD Veronica Tensley, P.O. Box 93, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Lesia Ann Morrison, 3 Lovely Lane, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Gary Rodney Morrison, 3 Lovely Lane, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nathan Mahan, 62 D Ark. 287, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lauren Mahan, 62 D Ark. 287, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Carol L. Hughes, 2329 E. Smokey Ridge, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOPE Eddrick Lard, 3159 Ark. 32 North, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Quinteisha Lard, 3159 Ark. 32 North, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
HUNTINGTON Dawn Lorrie Coleman, 4633 Nickletown Road, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lance Edward Coleman, 4633 Nickletown Road, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Whitney Johnson, 1601 Carolyn St., Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shakyla Martin, 14 Larkwood Cove, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kristie Wright, 5801 Base Meadows Drive, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Randy Brandon, 500 N. Caraway Road Apt. 427, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Braxton Blanton, 25 County Road 421, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charles Andrew Hill, 122 County Road 783, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tiffanie Ann Hill, 122 County Road 783, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Joshua Wade Creameans, 100 Meadow Lark Lane, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittney Diane Creameans, 100 Meadow Lark Lane, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
JUNCTION CITY Robert Barker, 1527 Mt. Willie Road, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Carolyn Sue Barker, 1527 Mt. Willie Road, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
LAMAR Don L. Bean, 4685 Ark. 315, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
Velda C. Bean, 4685 Ark. 315, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
KaLeigh Raelyn Mueller, 482 County Road 3760, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
LAVACA Ronald Dean Sparks, 401 Kelly Circle, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Darlene Louise Sparks, 401 Kelly Circle, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Terrance Berry, 4915 Timberland Drive, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittney L. Sebastian, 2207 S. Taylor, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kenny Branson, 1410 S. Maple St., Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christopher Wiess, 7522 F St., Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelvy A Matthews Sr., 13600 Otter Creek Pkwy., No. 137, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kasheena L. Williams, 6600 Tracy Ave., Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Trance R. Penn, 3321 S. Bowman Road, Apt. 506, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tamika Baker, P.O. box 31031, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 7.
Valandra Jackson, 23 Dover Circle, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brittnay Young, 6404 The Divide Pkwy., Apt. 303, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelli Bankston, 1909 S. Pierce St., Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Clairece Atkins, 15000 Chenal Pkwy., Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Evelyn Ruth McEntire, 125 Cowboy Road, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Atiya Mishay Leaks, 806 Buffington St. B, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
MARKED TREE Ronnie Rinehart, 2686 Carroll Lane, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN HOME RCH Guns, Inc., 139 County Road 185, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
MULBERRY Quality Assurance Roofing Company of Texas, LLC, 10901 Booth Road, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 11.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Rebecca Brooke Rex, 13009 Bell Flower Drive, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Anthony Griffin, 2221 Moortown Drive, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Andrew M. Rider, P.O. Box 2222, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Donald Wayne Hollis, 206 E. Alicia St., Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Linda Faye Hollis, 206 E. Alicia St., Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Jewell M. Clayton, 1205 N. Rocking Chair Road, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
PARIS Brittany Dione Helms, 633 Bee Mountain Road, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kent Rustyn Helms, 633 Bee Mountain Road, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
PARON Carolyn Marie Head, 22156 Winston Road, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Cheryl Griffin, 1401 Boston Drive, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rayshun Reed, 3905 Little John Drive, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
REDFIELD Terry Daniel Smith, 240 Alex Loop, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
RISON Linda Jean Pennington, 600 Sycamore, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Benjamin Larry Flowers, 460 Spring Road, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sharon Gail Flowers, 460 Spring Road, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Shannondoah Lee Mcqueary, 12593 Scenic Drive, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Dawn Mcqueary, 12593 Scenic Drive, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Lillian Denise Rivers-Fries, 2206 S. Ithaca Cove, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
David Wayne Rayder, 321 E. E St., Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shagtastic Enterprises, Inc., 1907 E. Main St., Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 11.
SEARCY James A. Still, 160 Baker Road, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Debbie Lynn Knight, 2313 Audley Bolton Drive, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Crystal Jean Kelley, 842 Grant 756, Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Angelia Hubbanrd, 2405 Bearskin Drive, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sharon L. Little, 9004 Barber, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 13.
Henry Green, 7142 Gap Meadows Drive, Dec. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Maria Sifuentes, 2353 N. Lowell Road B203, Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stephen Bryan Mills Jr., 3867 Wooded Ave., Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Melody Ann Mills, 3867 Wooded Ave., Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
STAR CITY Cody Allen Williams, 445 Jeff Road, Dec. 11, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brandon Earl Lawson, 601 E. Bradley, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sonya Denise Lawson, 601 E. Bradley, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Tiny M. Stevens, 1100 Draughn St., Dec. 7, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mary Leflett, 1822 Hickory St., Dec. 8, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kari Valentine, 500 N. Stateline Ave. No. 431, Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Servaria X. Ingram, 228 S. 20th St., Dec. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.