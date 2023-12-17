Eagles and Seahawks Player Prop Predictions and Picks for Monday Night Football

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Eagles lost their last two games and now head to Seattle with a major question mark regarding Jalen Hurts' availability. The Eagles quarterback is reportedly taking a separate flight due to an illness and it's unclear if he'll be able to start, if he can't, Marcus Mariota would take over under-center in the Philadelphia offense.

SI Sportsbook lists the Eagles as 2.5 point road favorites and the Over/Under is set at 45.5. But if Hurts is unable to go, look for the line to get dropped closer to a Pick 'Em and the projected point total to climb down to around 42.5.

For the purposes of this article, we are going to operate under the assumption that Hurts will indeed be active but if he can't go, all bets are off for the Eagles receivers.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Anytime Touchdown Best Bets and Predictions Eagles receiver A.J. Brown has seven touchdowns in 2023. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports A.J. Brown +110 D.K. Metcalf +138 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +188 No team has given up more touchdowns (9) to wide receivers the last five weeks than the Eagles. To make matters worse, Philadelphia's star cornerback, Darius Slay, is out for this match-up. Thought Tyler Lockett is a good bet at +138 as well, I'm turning my attention to D.K. Metcalf with the same odds simply because he's been such a dominant force in the end-zone for Seattle. The 6'4 wideout has four touchdowns in his last two games. As for Smith-Njigba, he's come on strong since Week 10 with just four less targets than Lockett and has actually out targeted Lockett in each of the last two games. The Seahawks' secondary has almost played as bad as Philly's. They've allowed six scores to receivers the last five weeks which is tied for the 4th most in the last month. A.J. Brown has just one score in his last four games but against the Seahawks' suspect secondary, Brown should get back on track in this primetime matchup. Brown's anytime touchdown prop (+110) doesn't pay out as much as DeVonta Smith's (+163) but considering Brown is second in the league in endzone targets with 15, I'll gladly take the lower odds for what amounts to a more likely outcome. View the original article to see embedded media. View the original article to see embedded media. Eagles vs. Seahawks Rushing Yards Best Bets and Predictions Kenneth Gainwell Over 13.5 -120 D'Andre Swift Over 58.5 With Jalen Hurts under the weather, look for the Eagles to redistribute some of the rushing production typically reserved for their quarterback. Gainwell has exceed this total in two of his last three games while Swift has hit this mark in just two games the last month. But the Seahawks allowed three running backs to go over 13.5 (Jordan Mason, Rico Dowdle, Elijah Mitchell) and four to go over 58.5 (Christian McCaffrey twice and Tony Pollard, Royce Freeman).

