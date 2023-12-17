EDUCATION NOTEBOOK: State board OKs new charter schools

State board OKs new charter schools

The Arkansas Board of Education last week gave final approval to the establishment of one new open-enrollment charter school and the addition of two campuses to an existing charter school system.

The Institute for the Creative Arts will be an open-enrollment charter high school for as many as 500 students in downtown Fort Smith, starting in the 2024-25 school year, as the result of state Education Board action.

The Institute of Creative Arts is the sixth organization to receive a state charter this year.

Other charter schools approved for opening in the 2024-25 school year are:

Garfield Scholars Academy for 340 children in kindergarten through eighth grade located within the Rogers School District boundaries.

Pinecrest Preparatory Academy in Fayetteville to serve as many as 2,000 kindergarten through 12th-graders by 2028-2029.

Civica Career and Collegiate Academy in Bentonville to serve up to 2,550 in kindergarten through 12th-grades.

The Academy of Math and Science -- Arkansas, an open-enrollment charter school that will serve up to 600 in kindergarten through eighth-graders in southwest Little Rock.

The Bentonville School for Advanced Studies, a liberal arts charter school that will serve up to 750 in grades five through 12.

Also as the result of Education Board action on Friday, Responsive Education of Arkansas is authorized to expand its number of Premier Charter High Schools from six to eight with two new campuses in Russellville and Fayetteville.

The enrollment cap for the Russellville campus will be 75 and for the Fayetteville campus, 175.

Premier High Schools, which focus on students who are struggling in traditional schools or have dropped out of school, already operates in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Springdale, Fort Smith and Texarkana. There is also an online Premier High.

State issues 2023 education reports

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has made public two annual statewide reports in recent days.

The 2023 Arkansas School Report Card is now available to the public on the agency's My School Info website.

The annual Report Card provides comprehensive data for each school, district and the state, including test performance, graduation rate, school quality, and student success.

Also available is the latest Annual Statistical Report of the Public Schools for Arkansas, Open Enrollment Charter Schools, and Education Service Cooperatives.

The state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education is required to submit the Annual Statistical Report to the state Board of Education, the governor and legislative education committees by Feb. 15 of each year. The report contains information on revenues, expenditures and fund balances for school districts and educational service cooperatives.

Additionally, millage rates, assessment values, total debt, per pupil expenditures, and employee numbers are included. The report also contains rankings by selected items such as per pupil expenditures, average daily attendance, average daily membership and average classroom teacher salary.

The annual statistical report is attached to the state Education Board's December agenda.Use this link and scroll to agenda item VII.2: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1133?meeting=610868.

Sutton steps down from state board

Steve Sutton of Marion, a member of the Arkansas Board of Education since July 1, 2020, served at his last meeting Friday.

Before his appointment to the Board of Education by then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson, to a term that was due to end in 2027, Sutton, 70, a banker, had been a member of the Marion School Board for almost three decades

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will appoint Sutton's replacement on the state board, her third appointment to the nine member board.

Florida educator hired for LR post

The Little Rock School Board last week accepted the resignation of Little Rock Southwest High School Principal Quantas Floyd and hired George Maxey of Orange Park, Fla., as the school's new leader.

"Maxey is a 20-plus-year educator with successful experience as a secondary turnaround/transformational administrator," the Little Rock School District said in announcing the hire. "He has a proven track record of turning challenging situations into success stories and brings a wealth of experience to the Little Rock Southwest school community."

As principal of the William Marion Raines Senior High in Duvall County, Fla., Maxey in 2009-10 implemented after-school tutoring, Saturday school, gender-based courses, and strict dress code policies. As a result, the school was removed from the state of Florida's intervention list in just two years, according to the Little Rock district's announcement.

The announcement also notes that Maxey resigned from that job and that his educator license was temporarily suspended because "he was not completely forthcoming with statements in an incident where he tried to protect his students from law enforcement."

"The Little Rock School District has thoroughly reviewed the matter and does not believe the situation prevents Maxey from being an effective leader," the district's announcement states.

"Recognizing Mr. Maxey's conviction that his students deserve a second chance, we also think he deserves a second chance. We further believe his leadership is needed at Little Rock Southwest," the Little Rock district announcement said.