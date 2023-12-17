Farmers aim to brew sustainable future

On a sunny day in late September, Todd Olander was out in the fields of a 90-acre farm in Berthoud, Colo., planting rows of barley.

Typically, Olander would let the soil rest through the winter months, but in recent years he has begun experimenting with new varieties of barley that have been specifically adapted to withstand cold weather. Growing in the winter means the crops will absorb precipitation through the spring, a vital advantage as weather in the Western U.S. continues to get hotter and drier.

As the proprietor of Olander Farms and Root Shoot Malting, which supplies Colorado breweries and spirit makers with locally grown and malted grains, Olander has to innovate to sustain his family's 97-year-old farm. About five years ago, he began taking steps to prepare for what he expects to be the next big challenge: the water crisis.

That looming threat was enough to begin cultivating the winter-friendly Lightning, Thunder and Buck barley without yet having customers for them.

"I can see the writing on the wall, just with everything going on with water in Colorado. There's a possibility of a reduction in our allotment and also the possibility of not having runoff we typically see from snowpack," Olander said. "That's why I'm trying to be ahead of the game."

As the Colorado River continues to dry, local barley growers and maltsters are seeking out creative solutions to sustain their businesses in the face of climate change. Some are embracing nontraditional and drought-resistant grains while others are investing in technology to become more efficient. Their innovations aim to reduce water usage and bring the supply chain for craft beer and spirits closer to home.

In 2022, local farmers grew 4,440,000 bushels of barley, the sixth most in the nation, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. A large portion of that is bought by Coors Brewing, which contracts with around 800 growers in the Western states and Canada, according to the company's website.

But Colorado is also home to several craft malthouses that kiln and roast barley for smaller brewers and distillers to use in making beer and liquor. Still, buying locally has yet to become the norm since craft malt usually fetches a premium price.

Brewer Eric Larkin has been working with Troubadour Maltings in Fort Collins to procure custom malts since he opened Cohesion Brewing Co. in Denver two years ago. It's not the cheapest option, but it works because the brewery specializes in specialty Czech-style lagers.

Larkin's other options would be to import malt from Europe or use European-style malts grown in the United States. While sourcing local malts might present unique challenges, the benefits of keeping his dollars in the local economy outweigh any potential downfalls, Larkin said.

In Alamosa, Jason Cody knows the value of diversifying crops and revenue streams. Cody saw firsthand the desire for local, craft malts when he opened Colorado Malting Co. in 2008. At one point, Cody had more than 100 breweries waiting for the opportunity to buy his products. The venture saved his family farm, which first began growing barley for Coors in the 1990s.

But business has slowed amid economic pressures and larger companies cashing in on demand for cost-effective malts. So these days he focuses on serving a niche base of distillers and brewers.

Water usage is always top of mind for Cody, who manages the 300-acre farm his ancestors bought nearly a century ago. In 2018, Cody began making original beers at his Colorado Farm Brewery, which highlights sustainable practices from grain to glass. He grows and malts his own grains, uses an original strain of yeast and recycles all the water from the brewing process to irrigate his farm.

"Every single gallon of water we use in the brewery that goes down the drain, goes out to the center pivot irrigation sprinklers and is injected into the line that the sprinkler is running on," Cody said.