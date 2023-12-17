Former AGFC director Henderson doing well

Scott Henderson, 75, the former director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, called Thursday to assure us that he is not deceased as we mistakenly wrote in a feature headlined, "Clown nose a great attachment."

Henderson said he is well and happy in retirement at Greers Ferry Lake, and that he is in even better health than he was when he resigned from the commission 13 years ago.

Henderson, the godfather of our state's fine walleye fisheries, said he largely given up fishing for golf. He stays current with the commission's activities, but Henderson said he does not get involved in commission business. However, he said the commission is doing a laudable job tackling tough issues that Henderson said were too long ignored. Among those is renovating the state's aging green tree reservoirs.

"When you did it as long as I did, it's hard not to pay attention to everything that's going on," Henderson said. "Green tree reservoirs was a big deal when I was there. It needed to be done. We discussed it and discussed it. I appreciate what they've done. It's hard to pull the trigger on something like that."

Henderson said that the commission's staff has long understood that the green tree reservoirs were imperiled, but he said the science was not solid enough to justify actions that would affect public duck hunting opportunities.

"Back when I was there, I think there was a little uncertainty," Henderson said. "Our biologists, Luke Naylor and them, were talking about that back then. Luke was fairly new back then. Those guys were preaching about the timber, but I don't think they convinced the public, and I'm not sure the science was as certain as it is now. It takes some political will to do that kind of stuff."

Chronic wasting disease had not yet been discovered in Arkansas deer and elk when Henderson retired, but the commission had taken aggressive steps to try to keep it out of the state.

"I was unconvinced at the time that it was going be as big a deal is it turned out to be," Henderson said. "I'm not sure yet that it's something we can manage the way we'd like to. I see all over state they've got their collection boxes and testing. That's about as good as you can do."

Henderson said that public communication is an area in which the agency has made vast progress.

"They're a lot more conscious of public opinion," Henderson said. "Their outreach, their online presence, connecting with people, is outstanding. They've come a long way since I was involved with that 12 or 13 years ago. They're doing a good job talking to people."

Because of better communications, Henderson said, hunters that agree with the agency's perspective turn up in public. Historically, only opponents spoke out. Henderson said that makes for more complete public discourse.

"I've stood before lots of crowds that were angry," Henderson said. "I hope they keep going out and interacting with the public face to face. It's interesting to sit back and watch comments online. Peoples' opinions and attitudes haven't changed a whole lot, but you see more of a cross section than before. It used to be that you only saw the negative. Now you see people backing them up. Back when I was there, people that were happy didn't tend to drive to meetings."

Most of Henderson's peers have retired. Staffers now serving in upper administration were pups in 2010.

"I recognized their talent even back then, so I'm not surprised to see they're in leadership positions," Henderson said. "I'm happy for them."

Henderson cited health issues as the main reason he retired in 2010.

"My immune system was mad at me, but my symptoms have pretty much all gone away," Henderson said.