FYI Calendar: It’s Christmas at the Rogers Historical Museum and all over NWA, River Valley

Dec. 17 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 2 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

Dec. 18 (Monday)

Dulcimer Music -- With Gary McCarty, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- For needleworkers, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School's Out Movies -- "The Little Mermaid," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "Home Alone," 5:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books on Main Book Club -- "The Turn of the Key" by Ruth Ware, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen DIY -- Sweater cookies, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogersar.libcal.com.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Joy!" -- A gospel celebration through song and dance with Miss K's Dance Bungalow, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $15-$20. kingoperahouse.com.

Dec. 19 (Tuesday)

Christmas Pajama Story Time -- 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. All ages welcome! bentonvillelibrary.org.

School's Out Movies -- "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Teen Anime -- 5 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Big Kid Story Time -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Teen Book Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- Year in review, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Holidays for Heroes -- With Gabrielle Gore, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $10-$20. kingoperahouse.com.

Dec. 20 (Wednesday)

Family Movie -- "The Grinch" with Jim Carrey, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Between Friends -- Coffee and conversations with other book lovers, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gentle Flow -- With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School's Out Movies -- "Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Brainteasers -- 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Motion Is Lotion -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 21 (Thursday)

Family Movie -- "The Chronicles of Narnia," 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Motion Is Lotion -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Break Wonders -- Snow globes, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; family activity: Rewild the Child, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

English Conversation Group -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

School's Out Movies -- "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

After School Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

True Crime Club -- A murder mystery game, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Tastemakers -- Holiday dinner with Chef Rafael Rios, 6 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $149. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Game Night -- 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. rogersar.libcal.com.

Candlelight Jazz -- With Kansas City Quartet, 7 & 8 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 22 (Friday)

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Break Wonders -- Snowflake quilt, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; nature partner Jay Schneider, 1-4 p.m.; Yyoga with Yoga Story, 2-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture and Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dec. 23 (Saturday)

Winter Break Wonders -- Snowflake quilt, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; ice twirler craft, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; portrait fun, 1-4 p.m.; live music by Ovations+, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movies at the Opera House -- "The Penitent Thief," 2 & 6 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $5 suggested donation. kingoperahouse.com.

Dec. 24 (Sunday)

Winter Break Wonders -- Winter scavenger hunt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crystal Bridges Museum & The Momentary will both close at 2 p.m. and be closed Christmas Day. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

'Tis The Season

Through Dec. 25 -- Christmas on Center with a Christmas Village on Center Street featuring live music, selfie station, Fire pit and Christmas decorations from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through Christmas, Eureka Springs.

Through Dec. 25 -- From 4 to 6 p.m. musicians will roam around Historic Downtown playing festive music for all to enjoy every Friday in December through Christmas, Eureka Springs.

Through Dec. 31 -- Christmas Tree Forest at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs begins with the Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 with more than 30 trees. Through Dec. 31.

Through Dec. 31 -- Pea Ridge homes and businesses will decked out with Christmas cheer for the Festival of Lights Dec. 2-31. There will also be a map published for those who wish to see them. Keep an eye on prt.nwaonline.com for the map.

Through Jan. 1 -- Magical Lights Adventure, a drive-through light display, 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. $30 per vehicle; a $75 season pass is available. magiclightsnwa.com.

Through Jan. 1 -- A Drive-Through Light Display at the Great Passion Play continues Friday through Sunday until Jan. 1 by donation. Lights are on through 8 p.m. The Christmas Snow Village with trains will be open from 4-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday after Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. greatpassionplay.org

Through Jan. 1 -- Fort Smith Ice Rink opens Nov. 24 and operates until 9 p.m. most Fridays through Saturdays and until 6 p.m. on Sundays with more days and hours from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1 at Riverfront Pavilion, 100 N. "B" St. in Fort Smith. Skating is $5 an hour for children 12 and younger and $10 an hour for adults. See complete schedule at fortsmithiceskating.com.

On Show

A Celebration of Hispanic Art, Culture and History -- Featuring artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

"Still, Life! Mourning, Meaning, Mending" -- From depictions of wilting bouquets and of flowers in arrangements or in the wild, the floral imagery on view reflects and refracts our heightened awareness of vulnerability, through Dec. 31, 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Free. 21cmuseumhotels.com.

"Listening Forest" -- From bridges of light carrying a stranger's heartbeat to a multisensory wave of offered voices, in Rafael Lozano-Hemmer's "Listening Forest" lets you help create fantastical experiences in the dark, through Dec. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"A Rogers Christmas" -- Christmas as it might have been in Rogers at the turn of the 20th century, through Jan. 6, Hawkins House at the Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Working America" -- A look at American immigrants and first-generation Americans at work in the small, skilled trades as icons of the American experience through the photos of Sam Comen, through Jan. 7, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Toys Well Played" -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

Martin Peerson -- Landscapes, still lifes and portraits, through Jan. 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Susan Morrison: River Journeys" -- A collection of prints, based on Morrison's artwork of four scenic rivers in Arkansas (the Buffalo, the King, the Illinois, and the Mulberry), interwoven with her poetry, through Jan. 14, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Celebrating the Gift of Community" -- Vignettes of cultural holiday traditions representing both INTERFORM programs and the community members that participate in them, throug Jan. 15, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale. Free. Email rochelle@interform.art.

"Annie Leibovitz at Work" -- Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Way of Beauty: Diné Woven Stories" -- Featuring 26 Navajo rugs from the private collection of Dr. Howard Cockrill, including works by Hosteen Klah, Anita Tsosie and Ruby Manuelito, through Jan. 31, at the new activity center at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Exhibit hours are 2-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; museum hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. monah.org.

"HUMAN ONE" -- A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Virmarie DePoyster: Beyond Labels" -- These pastel portraits aim to illustrate the meaningful selectivity we use in deciding which of our layers we peel back to show the world and which we keep concealed, through Feb. 11, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Takaezu & Tawney: An Artist is a Poet" -- 12 new acquisitions to the Crystal Bridges collection that tell the story of a remarkable friendship between the two artists, through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

