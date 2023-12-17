Glenwood man arrested after stolen SUV’s crash

HOT SPRINGS -- A Glenwood man accused of fleeing from Garland County sheriff's deputies in a stolen SUV was arrested early Tuesday after crashing near a local school, fleeing on foot and hiding in a freezing cold koi pond.

Roy Ray Cogburn II, 39, was taken into custody shortly before 3 a.m. and charged with felony counts of theft by receiving over $5,000, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and fleeing in a vehicle, punishable by up to six years, and misdemeanor counts of first-degree criminal mischief, fleeing on foot, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Deputies Thomas Fox and James Carmack were in the Caddo Loop Road area to assist Pike County officers who had called for assistance in locating a red Nissan Xterra that had been reported stolen by its owner, 50, and was possibly headed to North Pearcy Road.

The driver of the stolen SUV was suspected to be Cogburn, and Pike County noted the vehicle was valued at more than $5,000, but less than $25,000.

While on Caddo Loop, Fox spotted a red Xterra parked with the engine running in a driveway facing the road. As he approached, the SUV pulled onto the roadway and drove toward Fox, who activated his lights. Fox noted a white male was driving and the SUV accelerated past him toward Caddo Gap Road, so Fox turned around and began pursuing it.

The SUV turned onto Caddo Gap Road and Fox was able to see the license plate and confirm it was the stolen vehicle. The driver ran three stop signs as he continued to Sunshine Road, and Fox noted "on multiple occasions the vehicle was traveling into the oncoming traffic lane" and was consistently driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone on Sunshine.

The SUV ran a red light at Sunshine and Airport roads, crossed all lanes of traffic on the south side of the intersection, and ran off the road, crashing into a barbed wire fence in front of the Lake Hamilton Intermediate School playground, damaging the fence.

The driver, later confirmed to be Cogburn, fled on foot, jumping a chain-link fence and running toward the school, authorities said. He ran through the playground area and up a set of stairs, ignoring Fox's commands to stop, authorities said. Fox lost sight of him briefly, but then found him lying on his back in a koi pond partially submerged in water, authorities said.

Cogburn stated he had obtained the SUV from "the side of the road," authorities said. He said he didn't know why he fled from deputies, but noted as he approached the traffic light at Airport Road he decided he did not want to be in the vehicle anymore, authorities said. He said he didn't want to go to jail so he drove off the road and fled on foot, authorties said.

When asked why he didn't stop running and why he then got into the koi pond, Cogburn said he had been "suffering from a fever" and he hoped the pond "would cool him off," authorities said. The affidavit notes the temperature of the water in the pond was "close to freezing" when Cogburn was found in it.