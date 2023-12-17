Hogs land commitment of transfer kicker

Hawaii transfer kicker Matthew Shipley has committed to Arkansas after visiting the Razorbacks this weekend.

Shipley, 6-1 and 190 pounds, made 14 of 18 field goals with a long of 51 yards as a senior this season. He was 30 of 31 on extra point attempts.

A Liberty Hill, Texas, native, Shipley appeared in all 13 games as the starting kicker and punter for the Rainbow Warriors as a junior. He punted 60 times for a 39.5-yard average and had 10 punts of 50 yards or more.

Shipley placed nine punts inside the 20.

He made 16 of 20 field goal attempts and was 10 of 10 inside 30 yards. Shipley had a long of 49 yards and made four 40-plus yard kicks.

He averaged 40.7 yards on 63 punts and had 9 punts of 50 yards or more, including a career-long 63 yarder against Wyoming.

Shipley, who officially visited Fayetteville on Saturday and Sunday, downed 19 punts inside the 20.

He is Arkansas’ fifth transfer commitment.