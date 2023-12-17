Hogs survive late charge in North Little Rock win





The University of Arkansas men's basketball team almost blew a 20-point lead against Lipscomb.

But instead of suffering a shocking upset the Razorbacks held on to beat the Bisons 69-66 on Saturday night before a sellout crowd announced at 16,361 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

"I'd be not telling the truth if I said I was relieved," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I'm disappointed."

Lipscomb Coach Lennie Acuff said he was proud of his team's effort, especially with the Bisons missing two of their best players with junior forward Jacob Ognacevic and senior guard Derrin Boyd sidelined by injuries.

Ognacevic hasn't played this season after averaging 17.7 points last year. Boyd is averaging a team-high 17.3 points this season.

"I was really proud," Acuff said. "We got down 20 and we could have went to the hills, but we didn't do that.

"We've got a bunch of really good kids. I mean, we had four freshmen out there a lot in the second half, and we just kept fighting."

Arkansas (7-4) led the final 34:15 and took a 61-41 lead on senior guard Khalif Battle's jump shot with 10:51 left.

But the game was far from over.

Lipscomb (7-6) outscored the Razorbacks 22-1 over a 5:59 span to pull within 63-62 on two free throws by senior forward Owen McCormack with 4:29 left.

Arkansas struggled against the Bisons' zone defense and missed seven consecutive shots and had three turnovers to help Lipscomb rally.

"I thought our zone really helped us," Acuff said. "I thought they got a little stagnant -- and it's hard when you're up like that. You start playing maybe not to lose.

"They missed some shots they had been making. That allowed us to get back in the game. I thought our guards kept driving the ball and kept putting pressure on the rim.

"Then we made three [consecutive] threes, and next thing you know, it's a game."

Lipscomb pulled within one point two more times in the final 3:01, but the Razorbacks kept the lead thanks to two layups by senior forward Makhi Mitchell to make it 65-62 and 67-64, and a bank shot by senior guard Davonte Davis with 26 seconds left for the final 69-66 margin.

"Tough win for us," Mitchell said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "We came out in the first half and did what we were supposed to do.

"Lipscomb is a good team and they adjusted to us. We had to figure it out and get that win, man."

McCormack, who had 13 points and 12 rebounds, missed three-point attempts with 13 and 2 seconds left.

"Owen McCormack -- the kid that missed the last two -- I'd take him every time," Acuff said.

McCormack hit 3 of 7 three-pointers and got off one last shot to try to send the game into overtime after Arkansas freshman guard Layden Blocker missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 7.9 seconds left.

"It's definitely a sense of relief, because the last 30 seconds of the game [McCormack] got two good looks off," said Arkansas junior Guard Tramon Mark, who scored 17 points. "Just seeing that, got to be glad he missed.

"We all know we have to be better defensively."

Musselman said the Razorbacks didn't show good patience on offense after they built a 20-point lead.

"In the past we've done a really good job of milking the shot clock when we get up like that," Musselman said. "A lot of people don't understand it.

"Tonight's a great example of why you do it. I let them play. Should have clock-managed better.

"You think with a veteran team you'll be able to get good shots on goal. That wasn't the case tonight. Got to get a lot better in so many areas."

Mitchell hit 6 of 6 shots and his last two baskets came with an assist from Davis and after a steal by senior guard Jeremiah Davenport.

"He was a dog at the end," Mark said of Mitchell.

Davis scored the game's final points with 20 seconds left on the shot clock.

"I probably would have wanted to milk the clock a little," Musselman said. "He made the shot, so it turns out great for us.

"He's an aggressive downhill guy, and he's done that in the past for us late in games. It was a big basket."

The Razorbacks outscored the Bisons 36-34 on points in the paint.

"We should've gotten to the rim a lot more during the course of the game than we did to be honest with you," Musselman said. "For Lipscomb to have 10 more shots than us is a concern."

The Razorbacks shot 52.6% from the field (30 of 57), while the Bisons shot 38.8% (26 of 67). Lipscomb hit 7 of 30 three-pointers to 5 of 15 by the Razorbacks.

Senior forward Jalen Graham scored a season-high 11 points for Arkansas and Davenport added nine points.

Junior guard Will Pruitt led the Bisons with 15 points.

The Razorbacks opened the second half on a 20-8 run to push their lead to 61-41.

"The first eight to 10 minutes of the second half, I thought they made some really tough shots," Acuff said. "I mean, really, really tough shots.

"They've got high-level players, and that's what high-level players do.

"If they're making tough twos or threes overhand, we'll live with that."

Lipscomb had nine turnovers to 14 for Arkansas.

"It gives you a chance," Acuff said of the turnover differential. "We just shot the ball bad from three.

"We're a really good three-point shooting team and we go 7 for 30."

Davis hit his only two shots, including what turned out to be the biggest basket of the game.

"I loved it, I loved it," Mark said. "We needed it and he went and got it for us, so I loved it."





Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 7-4, Lipscomb 7-6

STARS Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark (17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) and senior forward Makhi Mitchell (12 points, 5 rebounds). Lipscomb junior guard Will Pruitt (15 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists) and senior forward Owen McCormack (13 points, 12 rebounds).

KEY STAT The Razorbacks outscored the Bisons 46-14 in bench points.

UP NEXT Arkansas plays Abilene Christian at 6 p.m. on Thursday night at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

















Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) reaches for the ball Saturday while being defended by Lipscomb forward Rylan Houck during the Razorbacks’ 69-66 victory at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1217ualc/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)









