Holiday Jazz Brunch a glitzy, glamorous fundraiser

Keshia Knight Pulliam -- known and beloved for her child-star role as Rudy Huxtable in "The Cosby Show" and now a director and producer as well as actress -- was the celebrity host of Holiday Jazz Brunch: The Glitz and Glamour of the Season, presented by the Little Rock Chapter of The Links Inc. Dec. 2 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.

Tiffany Mays O'Guinn and Stephanie Jackson were co-chairs for the event, at which members donned their most festive beaded/sequined attire.

Guests, who enjoyed a buffet meal and music by Nicky Parrish and Kemistri, were welcomed by Donna Terrell, Fox 16 news anchor, who also conducted a sit-down interview with Pulliam. The program also included remarks by George Cotton, vice chancellor of institutional advancement for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; Sharon Johnson, library/media specialist for J.A. Fair K-8 Preparatory Academy; and Dr. Annette Slater, Links chapter president.

A climactic showcase of fashions by "Project Runway" star Korto Momolu included Links members as models.

Proceeds for this event are earmarked for college scholarships, programming at area middle schools and for Arkansas' historically black colleges and universities. The Little Rock Chapter's donations to these schools have exceeded $200,000 in the past 10 years; the chapter has also donated more than $200,000 in scholarships to graduating high school female seniors since 2015, according to the chapter website.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams