Jerry Edwards Jr. of Shreveport will be the first Black federal judge to serve on Louisiana's U.S. Western District Court following confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Jason Karels, 36, of Round Lake Beach, Ill., will be sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill to three counts of first-degree murder for killing his three young children after telling his estranged wife, "If I can't have them, neither can you."

Ann Aiken, a U.S. District judge in Oregon, has rejected a request from Oregon Republican state senators who boycotted the Legislature to be allowed on the ballot after their terms end under a state law that bars them from seeking reelection after 10 or more unexcused absences.

Benjamin Reese, 51, a middle school teacher in Warner Robins, Ga., was arrested after witnesses told a sheriff's investigator he threatened to cut off the head of a student who objected to an Israeli flag in his classroom.

Hoang Xuan Le, 42, and Tri Cao Buinguyen, 38, are among four California men charged with running a drug ring that sent hundreds of pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine overseas disguised as shipments of car parts, instant noodles and other items, federal prosecutors announced.

Regina Rodriguez, a federal judge in Colorado, denied a request from the state's cattle industry for a temporary delay in the reintroduction of gray wolves, up to 10 of which will be captured in Oregon and released in Colorado.

Sean Loloee, a Sacramento, Calif., City Council member, pleaded innocent to federal charges that he hired undocumented workers at his local grocery stores, underpaid them and cheated the government on covid-19 relief funds.

Bill Cork, a former deputy director of the Mississippi Development Authority, was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to lead the economic development agency, replacing Laura Hipp Mayer, the agency's interim executive director since August 2021.

Teresa Haley, president of the Illinois NAACP, apologized "to anyone who may have been hurt or offended" when she said migrants were rapists and "like savages," while branch presidents said they "unanimously supported" her leadership.