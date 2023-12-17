Kansas women 69, Central Arkansas 48

WOMEN

Kansas 69,

Central Arkansas 48

The University of Central Arkansas fell to Kansas on Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., as it trailed for all but 1:27.

Kansas (6-4) outscored UCA (6-5) in all four quarters by, including 20-10 in the third quarter.

Randrea Wright and Leah Mafua led UCA with 17 and 15 points, respectively. UCA's bench combined for six points. Kinley Fisher, UCA's leading scorer, was held scoreless on seven shots off the bench. The Sugar Bears shot 32.7% from the field.

Four Jayhawks reached double figures in scoring. Zakiyah Franklin and Ryan Cobbins each scored 11 points. Kansas shot 46.4% from the field.

UCA turned the ball over three more times than Kansas, but the Jayhawks scored 30 points off turnovers, compared to the 14 points the Sugar Bears created.