Not naïve simpletons

Kudos to Mike Masterson for his column "Unraveling fabric." I'm glad some individuals in this country still have the intestinal fortitude to take a moral and sane stand on what is going wrong in this country. Everything he said is spot on. Not to see it is to put blinders on, duct tape over your eyes and stick your head in about two feet of sand.

Anybody with half a brain knows that the only reason the southern border is not secured is "future votes." Do people honestly think these illegal immigrants will eventually vote Republican? Does anyone think that women's sports will not be damaged forever by allowing biological males to compete? The damage has already started. Do the majority of parents with daughters in school not care if a biological male is in the same bathroom with them? Give a truthful answer.

Who believes all this? I don't believe it's just all us "naïve simpletons" that watch Fox News. Our present ultra-liberal administration is trying its best to cram all this down our throats thinking there will be no repercussions. They are correct if the silent majority in this country stays in their recliners and doesn't express their dismay in the voter's booth in November of 2024.

KARON BAXLEY

Nashville

But I could be wrong

I'm starting to get the notion that Mike Masterson doesn't like pit bulls.

MIKE WATERS

Conway

Thinks we're gullible

Does Joe Biden really expect us to believe that he never talked to Hunter about his business? That would be like me never talking to my daughter about what she wanted to do in her life and which college she wanted to attend.

How gullible do you think we are, Joe? Come on, man!

JIM HENNEBERGER

Austin

Father was good man

This is in regards to the front-page article in the Dec. 8 paper about the sentencing for Benjamin Lung'aho, the man who firebombed police car(s) during the 2020 protests. This isn't about Benjamin but about his father, Oscar.

My family was saddened to see the defense attorney describing Oscar as a drug-addicted father. Since Oscar is deceased and cannot speak up for himself, we felt we needed to. The Oscar Lung'aho we knew was a hardworking father and an excellent soccer coach. He worked two jobs, full time during the day and then part time overnight. When he wasn't working he was a devoted soccer coach. I honestly don't know when the man slept.

Oscar was a huge influence in my son's soccer career, helping him to advance to college level and inspiring him to also become a soccer coach in the high school and competitive level. We attended Oscar's funeral and Benjamin read a nice poem he wrote about his father.

I'm not sure what happened with Benjamin and why he made the choices he did. What I do know is Oscar was a good man, a good husband and a good father.

LORI DELFOS

Little Rock

Active-shooter tips

Law enforcement has learned a lot about active shooters during the last 25 years, and the Pocahontas Police have been sharing their expertise with schools and hospitals in our area. Having just attended one such class, here's what I've learned.

The best preventive measure is to pay attention to your neighbor. Although mentally ill shooters have gotten the most publicity, the vast majority are normal folks who have lost their jobs, gotten divorced, or otherwise felt mistreated by life. Other risk factors include a quick temper and a history of alcohol or drug use. If there's a history of violent behavior the risk increases dramatically. So take a little time and show a little kindness. You might be saving lives.

Mass gatherings are the most likely places for mass shootings to occur. Attend and enjoy, but always have a plan. The plan is called ADD--Avoid, Deny, Defend--but how that is implemented depends on the setting.

Indoors: When you enter a building such as Walmart, determine where all of the exits are, including windows, and doors bearing signs stating "Do not open." If you're inside a room, first determine if it's safe to leave. The police emphasize: You own the room. Make it as tough as possible for the shooter to enter. If the door opens to the outside and can't be barricaded, a pile of stuff will still slow the intruder down. Meanwhile, the people inside can scatter and grab anything that can be used as a weapon, such as a can of soup.

Outdoors: Take cover if possible; otherwise, running and scattering are the best defense.

What's new? Police now emphasize action over "hide and hope." They are also quicker to take action themselves. No longer is standing outside and waiting acceptable procedure, as occurred in Uvalde, Texas. Now officers "will go in with all that we have, even if it's only two of us." So when police arrive, show them the palms of your hands, and follow their instructions.

Finally, resist the urge to call your loved ones. Instead send text messages. It might take longer, but text messages will "squeeze through the gaps" when calls won't work.

CARI KING

Pocahontas