LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK:

Quapaw Quarter interim post filled

Brian Minyard has been named interim executive director of the Quapaw Quarter Association, according to a recent news release issued by the Little Rock historic-preservation nonprofit group.

Minyard, whose appointment took effect Wednesday, previously worked for the Little Rock Planning and Development Department for 24 years before retiring in 2021, the news release said.

He replaces former Executive Director Patricia Blick, who joined the Nakupuna Cos. last month as a principal investigator for cultural resources after nearly seven years at the Quapaw Quarter Association, according to her LinkedIn page.

Lemley confirmed for transit board

The Little Rock Board of Directors following an executive session on Tuesday confirmed Phillip Lemley to the board of directors of Rock Region Metro for a term that will expire in August 2027.

The 12-member board of the transit authority is made up of representatives of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Maumelle, Sherwood and Pulaski County.

City commission chair is reelected

Schawnee Hightower will serve another year as chair of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Commission.

In a voice vote with no opposition during a meeting on Wednesday, commissioners accepted the slate of officers for 2024 that was presented by Jean Block, chief executive officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority.

In addition to Hightower, Jonathan Semans, the current vice chair, was reelected. Daryl Brown was named secretary, replacing Chris Marsh.

Also during Wednesday's meeting, Block introduced Les Price as the utility's new director of engineering services and Angela Brooks as the new director of human resources.

Price joined the utility last year as an engineering manager, Block said.