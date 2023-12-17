LIVE! A Music Calendar

"I believe that if life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade ... And try to find somebody whose life has given them vodka, and have a party."

Comedian Ron White will perform twice Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., at Riverwind Casino in Norman, Okla. Tater is currently on tour and will be at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa on Dec. 31. Tickets to the Norman show are $65-$75 at riverwind.com/event/ron-white. Tickets to the Tulsa show are $149 and up at riverspirittulsa.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Club Kinkead's -- All Of Her, 8 p.m. Dec. 20; Vanessa's Talent Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 21; Comedy Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 26; Austin Calvillo, 8 p.m. Dec. 27. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday's Best with Polly start at 8 p.m.

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Comedy with Sean Patton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Hero's -- Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. Dec. 22; Kiyoko Lee, Steddy Beats and Sweetmotions, 8 p.m. Dec. 23.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12.

AACLive! -- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Ron White, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Clay Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Joy Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15.

Ava's at Fianna -- Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Choctaw Pocola CenterStage -- Paul Wall, 8 p.m. Dec. 29.

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Dec. 30.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland -- Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21; Bryan Miller, 5 p.m. Dec. 22; D'Elegantz, 9 p.m. Dec. 22; Johnny Dale Roberts, 5 p.m. Dec. 23; Gabrielle Gore and the Silent Thunder Christmas, 9 p.m. Dec. 23.

JJ's Fort Smith -- Music at 6 p.m. weeknights and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Robert Rauch, Dec. 19; Brett & Terri, Dec. 20; Mark Albertson, Dec. 22; Barenaked J-Birds, Dec. 23; Cole Huddleston, Dec. 26; Trey Russell, Dec. 27; Git in the Truck, Dec. 29 and Dirty Flannel Shirt, Dec. 30.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.