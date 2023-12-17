Local notes: Sober rides offered during holidays; blood donations needed

Sober rides

The holidays are supposed to be a great time for everyone. A time to celebrate with family and catch up with friends. There's nothing wrong with opening a drink or two, but serious problems arise when people drive off while still intoxicated.

Studies show that the number of fatal car crashes spike during the holidays. This correlation is attributed to the number of impaired drivers on the road, which isn't surprising given the fact that many of these celebrations involve alcohol.

The Cottrell Law Office in Rogers would like to help make our communities safer by offering the Free Sober Holiday Rides Program.

All you need to do is take a taxi or other ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft home. You'll pay the fee upfront, and then we'll reimburse you via PayPal. Eligible holidays include New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The rides must be taken within Rogers or Joplin, Mo., on one of the eligible holidays. The rides must be taken between 5 p.m. on the day of the holiday and 10 a.m. the following morning. You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

The reimbursement is valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination, limit one reimbursement per household, with a maximum reimbursement value of $25.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 100 submissions in 2023.

Information: cottrelllawoffice.com/about/free-sober-holiday-rides.

Blood drive

The Washington County Veterans Services Office has partnered with the Northwest Arkansas Community Blood Center for its yearly blood drive. This nonprofit delivers needed blood supplies primarily to the Northwest Arkansas area. The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the VSO Building, 62 W. North St. in Fayetteville.

If you have ever been deferred from giving blood in the past call (479) 927-12oo to check as the rules have changed.

When you show up, there will be a sign-in/evaluation station. Snacks and drinks will be provided for those who are approved to donate. This holiday season the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is rewarding donors with a limited edition CBCO blanket. These blankets are a physical reminder that every blood donation has the power to save a life and can help as many as three patients in hospitals throughout the Ozarks.

Information: donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/132267 or cbco.org.

Red Cross

As people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

From a record number of people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months.

Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma through Dec. 31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at redcrossblood.org/amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18-Jan. 5 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Bentonville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 McCollum Road

Cave Springs: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 29, Absolute Heat & Air, 1083 East Lowell Ave.

Gentry: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 26, First Baptist Church of Gentry, 221 W. Main St.

Rogers: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 27, Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 27, First Baptist Church Rogers, 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 28 and 29, Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

Siloam Springs: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 19, City of Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St.

Eureka Springs: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway

Elkins: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 20, Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive

Fayetteville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W. Dickson St.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 20, Slim Chickens Corporate Office, 234 E. Millsap Road; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 27, 28 and 29, Northwest Arkansas Mall, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive; 1:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 29, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Road

Springdale: noon-4 p.m. Dec. 29, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Springdale, 6738 Lynchs Prairie Court

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.