Man found fatally shot in North Little Rock on Saturday afternoon

The North Little Rock Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

Police identified the victim Sunday as Michael Revis, 58, of North Little Rock.

Officers responded to the area of Perin Road and Kierre Drive around 2:37 p.m. Saturday after a call that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Revis lying on the ground outside a residence with a gun shot wound to one of his legs.

Revis was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives determined the shooting was an isolated incident, and all involved people were known to one another. All parties in this incident have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives will continue to collect evidence as they prepare the file to be sent to the Pulaski County Prosecutor to determine if charges will be filed in this matter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149.

Those with information can remain anonymous.