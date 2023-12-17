Miraculous ending

WEST FORK -- If I can kill a buck, anyone can do it.

I proved it Sunday while hunting with Brad Conley of Rogers, a friend since sixth grade. Conley invited me to hunt with him at his place in Washington County early in deer season. His invitations became more urgent as the weeks progressed, peaking anxiously at the height of the rut. His tone became more resigned after Thanksgiving, and his enthusiasm vanished with December's arrival.

"We haven't seen a decent buck in daylight for a couple of weeks, not even on camera," Conley said.

Naturally, that's when I decided to accept the invitation.

Conley's hunting paradise is 80 acres of hardwood bench land typical to this region. From the mountaintop, a slope drops sharply about 150 feet to a narrow strip of level land, or bench, that ends abruptly at a lip. It then drops another 150 feet or so to the next bench, and then again to the next bench before you reach a creek that drains into the headwaters of Lee Creek.

As we donned our gear and arranged our kit, I thrust my hands frantically into the corners of my duffel bag.

"I can't believe this," I grumbled.

"What? What's wrong?" Conley asked.

"I ran off and left my knife at home," I said.

"You don't have a knife?" Conley asked.

"I have a great knife," I said. "I just don't have it here."

I braced for a well-deserved harangue. Instead, a very strange expression crossed Conley's face.

"Well, that's a good segue for something I was saving for later," Conley said. "Some time ago, you wrote an article that had a line that said, 'If you give a friend a knife, you'll have a friend for life.' "

Conley solemnly extracted a box from the backseat of his truck. Inside was a brand new knife and a leather sheath crafted by Dr. Barry Pierce of Mountain View.

"For you, a knife from a friend for life," Conley said. "Now we just need to get some blood on it."

It's a drop point hunting and skinning knife ground from 80CRV2 steel with a hand-sanded satin finish. The handle is walnut trimmed with Micarta and mosaic pins. Pierce pressure-infused the walnut with epoxy resin, making it impermeable to water and staining.

Pierce, another of Conley's lifelong friends, is an emergency specialist in Mountain View, and he makes a really cool knife. His brand is "Doc Knife." His logo is a stylized bear paw which also graces the tailored sheath. It is now my knife for all my Arkansas hunting.

Only muzzleloaders were legal in Deer Management Zone 6 last weekend. I brought my favorite, a Knight KRB7. As I slung the rifle over my shoulder, I contributed another faux pas to what was shaping up to be an uneventful weekend.

"I've had the same charge in this rifle three years," I said. "Should I shoot it and reload before I get on the stand?"

"Three years?" Conley asked, incredulous. He shrugged and said, "If it hasn't been exposed to humidity, it'll be fine."

"Triple Seven powder is like fine wine," I said. "It only gets better with age."

Conley lead me to a stand that sits about 20 feet high against an oak tree at the rim of the bench. The temperature plummeted as the sun retreated over the ridgetops. A stiff wind sliced through my garb like a razor. A battalion of gray squirrels sounded like a landscaping crew raking leaves as they rummaged through the litter searching for acorns. Pileated woodpeckers shrieked and wrens flitted, but there was no sign of a deer.

The next morning, Conley he gave me a muff stuffed with Hot Hands hand warmers. Also tucked inside was a honeybun.

"It'll cook in there and almost turn to liquid," Conley said. "It's almost like cobbler. If you get cold, that'll take your mind off it for awhile."

The morning's only deer passed at dawn, probably a button buck exiled by its mother. It walked down the slope to my left, obscured by dim light and a wall of branches.

At 10:30 a.m., Conley and I toured the property.

There are eight stands. One captured my fancy. It is at a narrow pinch point at the end of the bench, but behind it was a wide flat at the bottom of a deep bowl. I could see a long way through the defoliated oaks.

"If you cleared some lanes down that slope, this would be a fantastic rifle stand," I said.

"Deer never come from down there," Conley said. "It's too steep. They always come around the rim to the right. You can see them coming from a long way."

Sometimes you get a feeling about a place, and sometimes even a feeling about a moment. It happens to me a lot. I sensed that something good would happen there.

"I want to hunt here this afternoon," I said.

"We haven't gotten any pictures from this stand in a while," Conley said, "but have at it. It's all yours."

Above, at the rim of the ridgetop, is line of cedars and brush.

"We call that the Nursery," Conley said. "Deer like it because they can lie down and look out under the branches, and since it faces south, the sun is on them all day long. It's great bedding cover. During the rut, bucks cruise along the edges trying to scent a hot doe. I guarantee you there are deer up there right now watching us. I'm going to hunt a stand up there and see if I can't bust a doe."

We broke for lunch at Prairie Grove.

"We didn't see anything yesterday evening, and we didn't see anything this morning," I said while nibbling a Rueben sandwich. "That tells me deer probably fed during the night, and they are probably feeding right now."

So they were. Three deer bounded away as I approached the stand, and I feared I would see no others.

Late afternoon was dead calm. The place was alive with nuthatches. Several perched upside down on the tree trunk inches from my head. As the cold of evening settled in, I ate the liquified honey bun and immediately got very drowsy. I napped lightly but sprang awake at noises below.

Unfortunately, I was experiencing a severe digestive issue, an occasional but inconvenient effect of cancer treatment from long ago. Three times I had to go to the ground. With all that scent, noise and movement, I had surely run off every deer on the mountain.

Tempted as I was to quit, I remembered all the other times a last-minute miracle saved a lost cause.

Squirrels were very busy in the leaves behind me, but then I heard a different sound, heavier footfalls from steady gaits that crunched leaves rather than pushed them. They were coming up the steep slope right to me.

Sunset was at 5:03 p.m. Legal shooting time ended at 5:33 p.m.

At 5:12 p.m., the footfalls stopped under my stand, but one animal advanced a few steps farther. To my left, a gray body appeared in my periphery. It continued forward, a spike buck. "Spikes" are legal in Zone 6, a Tier II Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone, but that buck was Door No. 1 on "Let's Make a Deal."

Door No. 2 remained unopened behind the stand, and I was certain it held a bigger prize.

At 5:17 p.m., a 2 1/2-year old 8-point buck stepped into the open. A 3-year old charge of Triple Seven and a Barnes TTSX put an exclamation point on a dramatic shift in fortune.

Immediately my phone buzzed with a text message containing just four question marks.

"Dead," I replied.

Conley was there in minutes. In the fading light we field dressed the buck with my new friend-for-life hunting knife.

Despite mishaps and poor timing, the author bagged an 8-point buck in Washington County on Sunday with a Knight muzzleloader and a three-year old charge of Triple Seven powder and a Barnes TTSX bullet while hunting with Brad Conley of Rogers. The author field dressed the buck with a “friendship” knife that Conley gifted him before the hunt. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)



