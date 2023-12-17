Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old "Friends" actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in "the heated end of his pool," but that it was a secondary factor in his Oct. 28 death, deemed an accident. People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety. But the medical examiner said the levels of ketamine in Perry's body were in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery, and that his last treatment 1½ weeks earlier wouldn't explain those levels. The drug is typically metabolized in a matter of hours. The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed. The amount of ketamine detected "would be enough to make him lose consciousness and lose his posture and his ability to keep himself above the water," said Dr. Andrew Stolbach, a medical toxicologist with Johns Hopkins Medicine who reviewed the autopsy report at the request of The Associated Press. "Using sedative drugs in a pool or hot tub, especially when you're alone, is extremely risky and, sadly, here it's fatal," said Stolbach, who noted that both ketamine and buprenorphine can be used safely. Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators performed the autopsy the following day. The actor had taken drugs in the past but had been "reportedly clean for 19 months," according to the report. Perry had played pickleball earlier in the day, the report says, and his assistant, who lives with him, found him facedown in the pool after returning from errands. The assistant told investigators Perry had not been sick, had not made any health complaints and had not shown evidence of recent alcohol or drug use.

Mayim Bialik won't be giving answers as a host of "Jeopardy!" anymore. "The Big Bang Theory" actor posted news of her departure on Instagram on Friday. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Bialik wrote. "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family." Former show champion Ken Jennings has been hosting season 40 of the syndicated show by himself. Sony Pictures Television in a statement noted Bialik was the one who announced her departure. "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!" Sony said. "We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials." Bialik and Jennings had split hosting duties on "Jeopardy!" but Bialik was the solo host for season 1 of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" In May, Bialik declared her support for the Hollywood writers' strike and declined to appear on the game show.

Mayim Bialik attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on Monday, May 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP





