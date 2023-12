NFL Arkansans compiled by Todd J. Pearce

Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 15 of the NFL season:

NOTE Performance in Saturday's games is not reflected.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

WR TREYLON BURKS (Titans/Warren-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1-1 receiving, 1-5 rushing in victory over Dolphins

SEASON 9-123 receiving, 3-19 rushing in 7 games

TE HUNTER HENRY (Patriots/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3-40 receiving, 2 touchdowns in victory over Steelers

SEASON 35-353 receiving, 5 touchdowns in 13 games

RB PIERRE STRONG (Browns/LR McClellan)

LAST WEEK 1-0 rushing in victory over Jaguars

SEASON 38-173 rushing, 1 touchdown, 3-38 receiving in 13 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

CB MONTARIC BROWN (Jaguars/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 7 solo tackles, 1 pass defensed in loss to Browns

SEASON 29 tackles (19 solo), 4 passes defensed in 9 games

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 9 tackles (5 solo), 1 pass defensed in victory over Panthers

SEASON 92 tackles (50 solo), 4 sacks, 4 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble in 13 games

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4 tackles (2 solo) in victory over Seahawks

SEASON 90 tackles (46 solo), 1.5 sacks, 4 passes defensed in 12 games

CB JERRY JACOBS (Lions/Arkansas-Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 pass defensed in loss to Bears

SEASON 55 tackles (40 solo), 8 passes defensed, 3 interceptions in 12 games

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Jaguars/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4 tackles (1 solo) in loss to Browns

SEASON 19 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass defensed in 13 games

LB DREW SANDERS (Broncos/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles (1 solo) in victory over Chargers

SEASON 14 tackles (7 solo), 1 fumble recovery in 13 games

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Steelers

SEASON 40 tackles (15 solo), 2.5 sacks, 1 pass defensed in 12 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Giants/UAPB)

LAST WEEK 4-39.2 net avg. in victory over Packers

SEASON 76-43.2 net avg. in 13 games

PROMOTED TO ACTIVE ROSTER

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Commanders/Arkansas)

NO STATS THIS WEEK

DL McTELVIN AGIM (Colts/Hope-Arkansas)

QB BRANDON ALLEN (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Dolphins/UAPB)

S KAMREN CURL (Commanders/Arkansas)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Cardinals/Arkansas)

WR ZAY MALONE (Falcons/Henderson State)

DB GEORGE ODUM (49ers/Central Arkansas)

OL JASON PETERS (Seahawks/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

DL JOHN RIDGEWAY (Commanders/Arkansas)

CB ROBERT ROCHELL (Packers/Central Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

DB TREMON SMITH (Broncos/Central Arkansas)

OL RICKY STROMBERG (Commanders/Arkansas)

DE B.J. THOMPSON (Chiefs/England)

PRACTICE SQUAD

LB DE'JON HARRIS (Commanders/Arkansas)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Bengals/Southern Arkansas)

DL JONATHAN MARSHALL (Steelers/Arkansas)

DL T.J. SMITH (Vikings/Arkansas)

DT ARMON WATTS (Steelers/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

CB GREGORY JUNIOR (Jaguars/Ouachita Baptist)

DL FORREST MERRILL (Broncos/Arkansas State)

OL DALTON WAGNER (Raiders/Arkansas)

FREE AGENT

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

CUT/RELEASED/WAIVED

LB TREY FLOWERS (Dolphins/Arkansas)

TE FELEIPE FRANKS (Falcons/Arkansas)

WR MATT LANDERS (Panthers/Arkansas)

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Commanders/Arkansas State)

WR KIRK MERRITT (Saints/Arkansas State)

CB TRE NORWOOD (Steelers/FS Northside)

CB KIONDRE THOMAS (Packers/Fort Smith Northside)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.