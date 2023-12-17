NFL Capsules

Buccaneers at Packers

Noon (CBS)

LINE Packers by 3 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 34-23-1; Packers won at Buccaneers 14-12 on Sept. 25, 2022

LAST WEEK Buccaneers won at Falcons 29-25; Packers lost at Giants 24-22

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS;VS.;PACKERS (RK)

(29) 90.0;RUSH;106.3 (19)

(20) 214.4;PASS;223.0 (18)

(23) 304.4;YARDS;329.3 (18)

(22) 20.2;POINTS;21.5 (T17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCS;VS.;PACKERS (RK)

(10) 98.8;RUSH;141.8 (31)

(30) 264.1;PASS;200.2 (8)

(27) 362.8;YARDS;342.1 (19)

(13) 20.8;POINTS;20.5 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers had won 16 straight December games before losing to the Giants on Monday night. They haven't lost a December game at home since falling 31-0 to the Lions on Dec. 30, 2018.

Chiefs at Patriots

Noon (Fox)

LINE Chiefs by 8 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 20-16-3; Chiefs beat Patriots 26-10 on Oct. 5, 2020

LAST WEEK Chiefs lost to Bills 20-17; Patriots won at Steelers 21-18

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;PATRIOTS (RK)

(17) 107.8;RUSH;101.9 (22)

(6) 253.5;PASS;189.5 (25)

(7) 361.3;YARDS;291.4 (28)

(11) 22.5;POINTS;13.0 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;PATRIOTS (RK)

(20) 114.9;RUSH;88.2 (3)

(6) 185.0;PASS;218.8 (15)

(6) 299.9;YARDS;306.9 (8)

(3) 17.5;POINTS;20.9 (T14)

WHAT TO WATCH Kansas City (8-5) is off to its worst start through 13 games since Patrick Mahomes became the starting QB in 2018. The Chiefs started 7-6 the prior season when Alex Smith was the starter.

Falcons at Panthers

Noon

LINE Falcons by 3

SERIES Falcons lead 36-21; Falcons beat Panthers 24-10 on Sept. 10

LAST WEEK Falcons lost to Buccaneers 29-25; Panthers lost at Saints 28-6

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS;VS.;PANTHERS (RK)

(6) 132.2;RUSH;104.3 (21)

(21) 204.5;PASS;165.7 (31)

(15) 336.7;YARDS;270.0 (30)

(24) 19.3;POINTS;15.2 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS;VS.;PANTHERS (RK)

(15) 110.9;RUSH;123.0 (22)

(9) 203.0;PASS;175.4 (3)

(11) 313.9;YARDS;298.4 (4)

(12) 20.7;POINTS;26.2 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH The Falcons have dominated the overall series and won nine of the past 12 meetings. Atlanta is going for its first season sweep of the Panthers since 2019.

Bears at Browns

Noon

LINE Browns by 3

SERIES Browns lead 10-7; Browns beat Bears 26-6 on Sept. 26, 2021

LAST WEEK Bears beat Lions 28-13; Browns beat Jaguars 31-27

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS;VS.;BROWNS (RK)

(4) 138.0;RUSH;131.0 (7)

(26) 186.2;PASS;195.4 (23)

(21) 324.2;YARDS;326.4 (19)

(20) 20.8;POINTS;22.2 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS;VS.;BROWNS (RK)

(2) 83.7;RUSH;103.3 (11)

(23) 230.8;PASS;159.7 (1)

(12) 314.5;YARDS;263.0 (1)

(T22) 23.8;POINTS;20.9 (T14)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears QB Justin Fields returns to the site of his first NFL start. As a rookie in 2021, the former Ohio State star got sacked nine times while completing 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards.

Texans at Titans

Noon

LINE Titans by 3 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 23-19; Texans won at Titans 19-14 on Dec. 24, 2022

LAST WEEK Texans lost at Jets 30-6; Titans won at Dolphins 28-27

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;TITANS (RK)

(25) 96.6;RUSH;106.9 (18)

(4) 258.2;PASS;193.7 (24)

(9) 354.8;YARDS;300.6 (25)

(T13) 22.1;POINTS;18.5 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;TITANS (RK)

(8) 95.6;RUSH;110.2 (14)

(26) 246.9;PASS;229.1 (22)

(20) 342.5;YARDS;339.2 (17)

(16) 21.5;POINTS;21.7 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH The Titans will be wearing their Houston Oilers' throwback uniforms for the second time this season. They also will be inducting Billy "White Shoes" Johnson into the team's Ring of Honor.

Giants at Saints

Noon

LINE Saints by 5 1/2

SERIES Giants lead 17-14; Giants won at Saints 27-21 in OT on Oct. 3, 2021

LAST WEEK Giants beat Packers 24-22; Saints beat Panthers 28-6

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS;VS.;SAINTS (RK)

(14) 114.9;RUSH;104.5 (20)

(32) 152.1;PASS;233.0 (14)

(31) 267.0;YARDS;337.5 (13)

(31) 14.1;POINTS;21.9 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS;VS.;SAINTS (RK)

(29) 135.1;RUSH;131.5 (T26)

(18) 226.3;PASS;189.5 (7)

(26) 361.4;YARDS;321.0 (13)

(T24) 24.2;POINTS;20.1 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Giants QB Tommy DeVito has thrown 8 TDs and 3 INT since Daniel Jones tore an ACL against the Raiders. He is the first Giants rookie QB to win three consecutive games since Phil Simms in 1979.

Jets at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Dolphins by 8 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 58-56-1; Dolphins won at Jets 34-13 on Nov. 24

LAST WEEK Jets beat Texans 30-6; Dolphins lost to Titans 28-27

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS;VS.;DOLPHINS (RK)

(30) 89.8;RUSH;144.5 (2)

(29) 176.9;PASS;279.2 (1)

(32) 266.8;YARDS;423.6 (1)

(29) 15.5;POINTS;31.6 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS;VS.;DOLPHINS (RK)

(28) 131.8;RUSH;95.5 (7)

(2) 167.2;PASS;212.5 (12)

(5) 299.0;YARDS;308.1 (9)

(8) 19.8;POINTS;22.6 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jets' win last Sunday over Houston snapped a five-game losing streak, their longest skid since dropping six straight to end last season. QB Zach Wilson was 27-of-35 passing for 301 yards in his first start since Nov. 19.

49ers at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 12 1/2

SERIES 49ers lead 35-29; 49ers beat Cardinals 35-16 on Oct. 1

LAST WEEK 49ers beat Seahawks 28-16; Cardinals won at Steelers 24-10 on Dec. 3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;CARDS (RK)

(3) 139.6;RUSH;123.9 (9)

(3) 262.7;PASS;172.4 (30)

(2) 402.3;YARDS;296.3 (26)

(3) 29.2;POINTS;17.7 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS;VS.;CARDS (RK)

(1) 78.3;RUSH;139.3 (30)

(16) 222.1;PASS;216.0 (13)

(7) 300.4;YARDS;355.3 (23)

(1) 15.8;POINTS;25.5 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH The Cardinals have a 3-10 record this season, but are 2-2 since the return of starting quarterback Kyler Murray. The Niners have won six of the past nine games in the series, including the past three.

Commanders at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE Rams by 6 1/2

SERIES Washington leads 26-14-1; Rams won at Washington 30-10 on Oct. 11, 2020

LAST WEEK Commanders lost to Dolphins 45-15 on Dec. 3; Rams lost at Ravens 37-31

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(23) 99.9;RUSH;115.5 (12)

(11) 236.2;PASS;234.9 (12)

(16) 336.2;YARDS;350.5 (10)

(23) 20.1;POINTS;23.0 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(17) 113.8;RUSH;113.2 (16)

(32) 266.0;PASS;226.7 (20)

(32) 379.8;YARDS;339.9 (18)

(32) 30.4;POINTS;22.3 (T19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Rams have scored 30 points in three consecutive games, their longest streak since the first five games of the 2018 season, in which they reached the Super Bowl.

Cowboys at Bills

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Bills by 1 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 8-5; Bills won at Cowboys 26-15 on Nov. 28, 2019

LAST WEEK Cowboys beat Eagles 33-13; Bills won at Chiefs 20-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;BILLS (RK)

(11) 118.6;RUSH;122.0 (10)

(2) 262.8;PASS;256.9 (5)

(4) 381.5;YARDS;378.9 (5)

(1) 32.4;POINTS;26.8 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;BILLS (RK)

(13) 106.0;RUSH;114.0 (19)

(5) 183.9;PASS;207.9 (10)

(3) 289.9;YARDS;321.9 (14)

(4) 17.9;POINTS;18.8 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey takes his NFL record of 30 consecutive field goals made to start a career back into the elements after keeping the streak alive with kicks of 60 and 59 yards indoors against the Eagles last weekend.

Ravens at Jaguars

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Ravens by 3

SERIES Jaguars lead 13-10; Jaguars beat Ravens 28-27 on Nov. 27, 2022

LAST WEEK Ravens beat Rams 37-31 in OT; Jaguars lost at Browns 31-27

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENS;VS.;JAGUARS (RK)

(1) 157.1;RUSH;99.8 (24)

(19) 215.4;PASS;242.9 (9)

(6) 372.5;YARDS;342.7 (11)

(4) 27.8;POINTS;24.0 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENS;VS.;JAGUARS (RK)

(12) 104.2;RUSH;92.2 (4)

(4) 180.2;PASS;265.2 (31)

(2) 284.4;YARDS;357.4 (24)

(2) 16.8;POINTS;22.3 (T19)

WHAT TO WATCH This is the first of three consecutive games for the Ravens against current division leaders. They face San Francisco (NFC West) and Miami (AFC East) after the Jaguars (AFC South).

Eagles at Seahawks

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Eagles by 3

SERIES Seahawks lead 12-7; Seahawks won at Eagles 23-17 on Nov. 30, 2020

LAST WEEK Eagles lost at Cowboys 33-13; Seahawks lost at 49ers 28-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)

(8) 124.5;RUSH;92.0 (28)

(13) 234.3;PASS;232.9 (15)

(8) 358.8;YARDS;324.9 (20)

(6) 26.3;POINTS;21.5 (T17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)

(6) 94.0;RUSH;123.4 (23)

(28) 259.9;PASS;243.6 (25)

(22) 353.9;YARDS;367.0 (28)

(28) 24.7;POINTS;24.5 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Seattle is scuffling through the first four-game losing streak of Pete Carroll's tenure after last week's loss at San Francisco. The Seahawks haven't lost five straight games since the 2008 season.