The world in brief Notre Dame Cathedral gets new rooster





Notre Dame Cathedral gets new rooster

PARIS -- Notre Dame Cathedral got its rooster back Saturday, in a pivotal moment for the Paris landmark's restoration.

The installation by a crane of a new golden rooster, reimagined as a dramatic phoenix with licking, flamed feathers, goes beyond being just a weathervane atop the cathedral spire. It symbolizes resilience amid destruction after the devastating April 2019 fire -- as restoration officials also revealed an anti-fire misting system is being installed under the cathedral's roof.

Chief architect Philippe Villeneuve, who designed this new rooster, stated that the original rooster's survival signified a ray of light in the catastrophe.

"That there was hope, that not everything was lost. The beauty of the [old] battered rooster... expressed the cry of the cathedral suffering in flames," Villeneuve said. He described the new work of art, approximately almost 5 feet long and gleaming in the December sun behind Notre Dame Cathedral, as his "phoenix." The architect joked that the process of design was so intense he might have to speak to his "therapist" about it.

Before ascending to its perch, the rooster -- a French emblem of vigilance and Christ's resurrection -- was blessed by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich in a square behind the monument. Ulrich placed sacred relics in a hole inside the rooster's breast, including fragments of Christ's Crown of Thorns and remains of St. Denis and St. Genevieve, infusing the sculpture with religious importance.

Israeli Mossad spy executed, Iran says

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran claims to have executed an Israeli Mossad spy in the country's southeast, state TV reported Saturday.

The report said the spy was linked to foreign intelligence services, including Mossad, and charged with involvement in releasing classified information. The judiciary body executed the person in a prison in Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

The report did not identify the person.

In April 2022, Iranian intelligence officers arrested three people they said belonged to a group linked to Mossad. It is not clear if the executed person was one of them.

Iran and Israel have accused each other of spying and waging a shadow war for years. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and has repeatedly threatened to take military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran denies it is seeking such weapons.

In 2020, Iran executed a man convicted of leaking information to the U.S. and Israel about a prominent Islamic Revolutionary Guard general who was later killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

Putin formally nominated for president

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin's supporters on Saturday formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, state news agencies reported.

The nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters is mandatory under Russian election law for those not running on a party ticket. Independent candidates also need to gather at least 300,000 signatures in their support.

The group that nominated Putin included top officials from the ruling United Russia party, prominent Russian actors and singers, athletes and other public figures.

"Whoever is ready to support the candidacy of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for the post of president of Russia, please vote. Who's in favor?" Mikhail Kuznetsov, head of the executive committee of the People's Front, asked those gathered. The People's Front is a political coalition, founded in 2011 by Putin.

After the vote, Kuznetsov announced that the group had voted unanimously to nominate Putin.

This month, lawmakers in Russia set the election for March 17.

Ex-South African leader backs new party

JOHANNESBURG -- Former President Jacob Zuma on Saturday denounced the governing African National Congress party and announced that he would vote for a newly-formed political formation in South Africa's general election next year.

Zuma, who was president of the ANC from 2007 to 2017, said that he's backing the newly-formed Umkhonto we Sizwe party that is named after the ANC's now-defunct military wing, which was disbanded after the liberation struggle.

Zuma, 81, called on other South Africans to vote for the new formation, saying it would be "a betrayal to vote for the ANC" of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The country's general election scheduled for 2024 is expected to be highly contested, because the ruling ANC, which has governed the country since Nelson Mandela became South Africa's first democratically-elected leader in 1994, faces a myriad of challenges.

Recent polls have suggested that the ANC could for the first time garner less than 50% of the national vote in next year's election.

Zuma was ousted as the country's president by Ramaphosa in 2018 amid wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and state-owned companies during his presidential tenure from 2009 to 2018.





The replica of the golden rooster is craned up to the top of the Notre Dame cathedral spire as part of restoration works Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Paris. Notre Dame Cathedral got its rooster back Saturday, in a pivotal moment for the Paris landmark's restoration following the devastating fire in April 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich places the relics of a fragment of Christ's crown of thorns and remains of St. Denis and St. Genevieve into the replica of the golden rooster before being craned up to the top of the spire as part of restoration works of Notre Dame Cathedral Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Notre Dame Cathedral got its rooster back Saturday, in a pivotal moment for the Paris landmark's restoration following the devastating fire in April 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich blesses the replica of the golden rooster before it will be craned up to the top of the spire as part of restoration works of Notre Dame Cathedral Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Notre Dame Cathedral got its rooster back Saturday, in a pivotal moment for the Paris landmark's restoration following the devastating fire in April 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)



Former South African President Jacob Zuma (center) speaks as his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla listens, during a news conference in Soweto, South Africa, on Saturday. (AP/Themba Hadebe)









