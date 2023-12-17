BASEBALL

Dodgers add pitcher Glasnow

The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their second major move this offseason on Saturday, acquiring Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-player trade after the pitcher agreed to a $136.5 million, five-year contract. Los Angeles also received outfielder Manuel Margot and sent the Rays young right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny DeLuca. A week after signing free agent Shohei Ohtani to a record $700 million, 10-year contract to bolster an already potent lineup, the Dodgers addressed a need for pitching help with the addition of an often-injured, hard-throwing right-hander with a track record of being a dominant performer when healthy. A 30-year-old right-hander, Glasnow had one season remaining at $25 million and would have been eligible for free agency after next season. Glasnow went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA while setting career highs for starts (21), innings pitched (120) and strikeouts (162) in 2023. Without a new contract, he would have been eligible to become a free agent after the 2024 World Series.

BASKETBALL

Surgery for Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles. The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday and referred only to a statement posted on Abdul-Jabbar's social media. Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers' teams during their "Showtime" era in the 1980s, leading them to five NBA championships. He was a six-time NBA MVP. The 7-2 center was the NBA's career-scoring leader until being passed by current Laker LeBron James in February. Abdul-Jabbar owned the mark for 39 years.

FOOTBALL

Reid, Mahomes fined

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $50,000 for criticizing officials following Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Buffalo last week, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fines weren't announced. Reid and Mahomes violated the NFL's policy about public criticism of game officials for comments about an offside penalty that negated a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Kadarius Toney clearly lined up offside on a play in which he caught a lateral from Travis Kelce and ran for what would have been a go-ahead score. Reid said officials normally warn players about being offside and called the penalty "a bit embarrassing" for the NFL. Mahomes slammed his helmet on the sideline and screamed at officials afterward. He said the penalty call was "elementary school" stuff.

Stroud out vs. Titans

C.J. Stroud will miss Houston's game against Tennessee today after sustaining a concussion last week. The Texans announced Saturday that the star rookie quarterback did not travel with the team to Tennessee and would miss the game. Stroud was injured in last Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets when his head bounced off the turf after taking a hit with about 6 ½ minutes left in the fourth quarter. He did not practice all week and Coach DeMeco Ryans said Friday that he remained in the concussion protocol. With Stroud out, the Texans (7-6) will look to Davis Mills or Case Keenum to start against the Titans. Mills struggled as the starter for most of the last two seasons, going 5-22-1 in 28 games, with 26 starts as the Texans were among the NFL's worst teams. He is 1-2 with five touchdowns and two interceptions in three career starts against the Titans.

Falcons put defender on IR

The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive lineman Kentavius Street on injured reserve and ruled out defensive tackle David Onyemata for the game today against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons also activated defensive lineman LaCale London from the injured list and added kicker Younghoe Koo to the injury report with an illness, listing him as questionable for the game. London was promoted from the practice squad in late October and played three games for the Falcons. He recorded four tackles, one tackle for a loss and one fumble recovery before sustaining knee injury.

Eagles' CB out vs. Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss at least Monday night's game at Seattle. Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni declined Saturday to say how much time Slay was expected to miss. The 32-year-old Slay has started 12 games for the Eagles this season. He missed the Eagles' loss to the Jets earlier this season with a knee issue. Slay has two interceptions this season. The Eagles could look to Josh Jobe or rookies Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks to help fill Slay's spot.

NFL fines Browns' Garrett

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $25,000 by the NFL for "public criticism of officiating" after he made pointed remarks following last week's game against Jacksonville, a person familiar with the punishment told The Associated Press. Garrett was informed of the fine Saturday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not made this week's player fines public. Angered by the Jags not being penalized for holding him, Garrett called the officiating a travesty following Cleveland's 31-27 win and said it's time for the officials to be held to a higher standard.

Giants TE returns from IR

The New York Giants activated tight end Darren Waller from injured reserve and waived veteran safety Bobby McCain on Saturday. Waller was listed as questionable for today's game at New Orleans (6-7). The Giants (5-8) will be looking for their fourth consecutive win. Waller, who was acquired in a trade with Las Vegas last spring, practiced this week for the first time since injuring a hamstring and missing five games. His 36 receptions still rank second on the Giants.

Rams lineman likely out

Aaron Donald has been downgraded to questionable for the Los Angeles Rams' game against Washington today due to groin tightness. The seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman was added to the Rams' injury report Saturday after he practiced during the week. The three-time AP defensive player of the year took Friday off as his usual rest day. Donald hasn't missed a game this season for the Rams (6-7), who are in the thick of the NFC playoff race. He missed the final six games of last season with a high ankle sprain in the first injury absence of his 10-year career. Donald has six sacks and 43 tackles in a solid bounce-back season for Los Angeles.

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Ryan Pepiot works against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Sept. 26, 2023, in Denver. The Dodgers have a tentative trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot for Pepiot and outfield prospect Jonny Deluca, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)



FILE - Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot gets a base hit in the second inning of Game 2 in an AL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Texas Rangers, Oct. 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Los Angeles Dodgers have a tentative trade with the Rays to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Margot for pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfield prospect Jonny Deluca, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

