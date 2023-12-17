Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 17, 1923

MONTICELLO -- Thirty-two boys in one of the dormitories of the Monticello Orphans Home, a state Baptist institution here, narrowly escaped with their lives this morning at 3 o'clock when the building was destroyed by fire. A pedestrian, discovering the fire, gave the alarm and the children made their way to safety down the stairway. The damage is estimated at $25,000.

50 years ago

Dec. 17, 1973

Several champions of Little Rock's marijuana-smoking community tossed one tea bag and several boxes of leaves into the Arkansas River Sunday to protest laws against the use of marijuana, in a style intended to be reminiscent of the Boston Tea Party held 200 years ago today. It was hard to tell how many persons actually were entering into the spirit of the affair because the crowd of about 45 included at least two casually dressed policemen and a contingent of religious believers whose spokesman argued that the use of marijuana was against the laws of God and man, and should be.

25 years ago

Dec. 17, 1998

OMAHA, Neb. -- A record beef recall that led to the demise of Rogers-based Hudson Foods Inc. has now landed the company in criminal court. Hudson, which was acquired earlier this year by Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc., was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on charges of providing false information to the U.S. Department of Agriculture during what became the nation's largest meat recall. ... The charges stem from the recall of 25 million pounds of ground beef in August 1997. Hamburger produced at Hudson's Columbus plant had been linked to an outbreak of E. coli poisoning in July 1997. The resulting nationwide recall closed the plant, which Hudson later sold to IBP Inc. of Dakota City, Neb.

10 years ago

Dec. 17, 2013

CONWAY -- The Salvation Army struck gold in Conway twice in one week. An anonymous donor dropped a triangular, 1-ounce gold bullion in a red kettle outside the J.C. Penney store along U.S. 65 on Thursday, Capt. David Robinson, a minister who runs the organization in Conway, said Monday. "It's about the size of a quarter," Robinson said. The coin is made of pure gold and is worth about $1,250, he added. The value depends on the price of gold, which can vary daily. Earlier last week, an anonymous donor placed a 1-ounce Krugerrand, a South African gold coin, into a red kettle outside the Wal-Mart store on Skyline Drive, or U.S. 65. No one knows who donated either piece of gold. Whoever left the one outside J.C. Penney "called and told us they'd put something in the kettle, and we needed to check it out," Robinson said.