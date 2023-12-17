Portal lineman picks Razorbacks

The University of Arkansas landed one of the top offensive linemen in the NCAA transfer portal with San Jose State transfer Fernando Carmona committing to the Razorbacks late Friday night.

He arrived in Fayetteville late Wednesday afternoon for his official visit and left Friday afternoon.

Carmona, 6-5 and 315 pounds, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Arizona State and Virginia Tech.

The reputations of Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos as offensive line coaches made Carmona's decision easy, he said.

"The biggest reason for me is having two offensive line coaches," Carmona said. "You have one of the best as the head coach and then you have Coach Mateos who has produced studs. When I walked in to that stadium, I knew it was home."

Carmona was recruited to San Jose State as a tight end in 2021 out of Las Vegas High School, where he was listed at 6-4 and 225 pounds as a senior. He was moved to the line and developed into two-year starter as a redshirt freshman and sophomore for the Spartans.

He has two years of eligibility remaining. He's being recruited to play left tackle for the Hogs.

Arkansas offensive lineman Joshua Braun, who earned second-team All SEC honors this season, was his host for his visit.

"I really like this place a lot," he said of Arkansas.

Carmona's father earned All-Western Athletic Conference baseball honors as a first baseman for Utah in 1984-85.

He officially visited UCLA last weekend and had plans to visit to Auburn this weekend before he committed to the Razorbacks.

On3.com rates him the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and the No. 72 overall transfer in the portal. Carmona is the fifth transfer to commit to the Hogs and the second offensive lineman.

