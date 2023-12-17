PREP FOOTBALL: Booneville wins fifth state football championship

Pair of fourth and short plays make difference for Booneville

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette

Booneville senior running back Dax Goff (left) poses with Farm Bureau representative Keith Eichenberger after being presented the Class 3A state championship MVP award on Saturday, Dec. 9, at War Memorial Stadium. Goff rushed for 245 yards on 31 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 31, 13 and 73 yards. (Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Leland Barclay)

LITTLE ROCK – A pair of fourth-down plays, one early and one late, provided the impetus for Booneville's fifth state championship.

Booneville stopped a fourth-down run on Prescott's opening possession and later converted a fourth-down run to clinch a 25-22 win over the Curley Wolves before a crowd of 6,465 at...