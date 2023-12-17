PREP FOOTBALL: Booneville wins fifth state football championship
Pair of fourth and short plays make difference for Booneville
Today at 1:00 a.m.
by
LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette
LITTLE ROCK – A pair of fourth-down plays, one early and one late, provided the impetus for Booneville's fifth state championship.
Booneville stopped a fourth-down run on Prescott's opening possession and later converted a fourth-down run to clinch a 25-22 win over the Curley Wolves before a crowd of 6,465 at...