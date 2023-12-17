PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Devin Mays, Van Buren; Addy Cummins, Clarksville
Today at 1:00 a.m.
by
LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette
PLAYER PROFILES
Devin Mays
School: Van Buren
Jersey number: 23
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Allen
Favorite food: Salmon
Pre-game snack: Subway
Favorite holiday: Christmas, basketball season is more fun
Notable: Spend more time with family
Addy Cummins
School: Clarksville
Jersey number: 34
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Mrs.