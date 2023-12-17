PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Devin Mays, Van Buren; Addy Cummins, Clarksville

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette

Clarksville's Addy Cummins is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

PLAYER PROFILES

Devin Mays

School: Van Buren

Jersey number: 23

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Allen

Favorite food: Salmon

Pre-game snack: Subway

Favorite holiday: Christmas, basketball season is more fun

Notable: Spend more time with family

Addy Cummins

School: Clarksville

Jersey number: 34

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mrs.