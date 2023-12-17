PREP RALLY 1A GIRLS: St. Paul’s Gariss coming on strong late in career

One of eight kids in Kenneth and Brandi Gariss' blended family, which stretches from Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, all the way to North Carolina, Payton Gariss found her way from Coweta, Okla. to St. Paul without knowing much about sports, let alone basketball, until she was a seventh grader.

"I didn't move to St. Paul until I was in the fifth grade," she said. "I had never played sports until I got to St. Paul."

Gariss actually caught the eye of coach Shannon McBee while in physical education class.

"She had the size and the quickness when she came here," McBee said. "I had her in PE. I knew she could be taught basketball with just those factors."

Over time, Gariss began to blossom.

"I wouldn't be anything without him. He's a great coach," Gariss said. "In seventh and eighth grade, I couldn't do anything. I wouldn't be a starter if it wasn't for coach McBee."

"I'm very proud of how far she's come," McBee said.

Sportsmanship and the No. 23 mean everything to Gariss and her family. Older siblings Kris and Rayven donned the No. 23 jersey, and now Payton and younger sister Bella wear the No. 23 jersey as well to commemorate her sister Kalley Gariss's November 23rd birthday.

The late Kalley Grace Gariss passed away in December of 2017, just two weeks after celebrating her 15th birthday.

"Kris, Rayven, Bella, and I wear the No. 23 jersey to celebrate my sister Kalley's birthday," Gariss said. "Our coaches made sure we all got to have the No. 23 jersey every year we have played."

Through November, just a tiny sampling of the Lady Saints' season, Gariss and Co. stood tall with an 8-2 record. They opened 1A-1-West play by trouncing Founders Classic, 55-8.

"There are lot of really good teams in our conference," Gariss said. "(But) if we play hard enough, I think we can get it."