PREP RALLY 2A BOYS: High Five players to watch

Cooper Spurlock

SCHOOL Greenland

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP Earned all-state honors last year and has helped the Pirates to a 4-1 start to open this season strong. ... Early in this season, Spurlock, who is also a track standout, is averaging 18 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds per game. ... Spurlock has opposing teams seeing double this year with his twin brother, Cannon, also averaging 14 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds per contest. ... The Pirates finished 14-2 in conference play as champions last year.

Daniel Burton

SCHOOL Mansfield

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Burton made an impact right away last year as a sophomore leading the team in scoring (16 per game) and was among the leaders in steals, assists and rebounds. ... Got a late start to the basketball season because of a deep playoff run in football. ... On the gridiron, Burton rushed for more than 1,400 yards and was the first 1,000-yard rusher for Mansfield since 2010. ... Burton earned all-conference honors last year alongside teammates Zach Hayslip (7 rebounds per game) and Peyton Martin (team leader in deflections and steals) for Tigers, who finished second in league play with a 11-3 record last year.

Michael Lester

SCHOOL Eureka Springs

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP Lester is a dynamic play-making point guard who has been a starter for two years. ... He is averaging over 20 points and 8 rebounds per game so far this season. ... Lester's strengths on the court include being a very good shooter with deep range. He can use his size to overpower smaller guards. ... He is a tough task to defend with his offensive skill set, but he is a versatile defender who can guard all five spots on the floor. ... Coaches and players describe Lester as a great leader and mentor to younger players. ... The Highlanders finished 20-14 last year.

Hudson Noel

SCHOOL Lavaca

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 6-5

THE SCOOP Noel has put on 20-25 pounds of muscle this season to get ready to play a bigger part of the team after coming off the bench for last year's team that made the Class 2A quarterfinals. ... He is expected to play a huge role. Lavaca wants to use his elite 6-5 height and get the ball in his hands early and often on offense. ... Noel started the early season strong with a double-double against County Line. ... He has the ability to change the game on the defensive side of the basketball with his knack to secure steals and alter shots.

Baylor Green

SCHOOL Lavaca

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Green takes on an expanded role this year after playing off the bench last season for the district and regional championship 32-5 squad. ... The point guard runs the Golden Arrows attack as the team's primary passer. ... Lavaca Coach Renner Reed said Green has worked hard over the summer and has improved as much as any kid Reed has seen. ... Reed said what makes Green a good player is his ability to run the offense while still being a good scorer and defender with his high basketball IQ.

Lavaca's Baylor Green is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Mansfield's Daniel Burton is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Lavaca's Hudson Noel is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

