PREP RALLY 2A BOYS: Lavaca’s Andrew Johnson understands Golden Arrows’ winning tradition

LAVACA -- Senior guard Andrew Johnson doesn't need to be reminded about the tradition of Lavaca basketball. Growing up in the town his entire life, he's seen it with his own eyes.

Two years ago, the Golden Arrows completed a magical season by winning their first state title in program history. Lavaca backed that up last year finishing as a quarterfinalist in the Class 2A state tournament in a 32-5 season that included being district and regional champions.

"There's a rich, rich tradition here at Lavaca," Johnson said. "I've seen groups ahead of me play very well and keep it going. That's what this group wants to do, too. I think we have the talent to have a really good team."

If Lavaca is able to make another deep run in the state tournament this year, Johnson will be a big part of it again. He is stepping up to be a starter for the Golden Arrows, who graduated all five from a season ago. Johnson earned all-conference honors last season averaging 10 points per game as a sixth man providing much needed sparks to the team.

"He had an outstanding season last year off the bench," Lavaca Coach Renner Reed said. "He ended up being tied for our second leading scorer. He is a guy that can get a basket without running a play for him. He's very aggressive. But his outside shot has come along. He has improved so much as a defender. I'm so excited for him because he's gotten more and more athletic. He is probably as athletic of a kid that I've coached, and I've had some really good ones. He's ready to go."

Johnson was a standout two-way football player for Lavaca as well. It was not uncommon for him to finish with a touchdown on offense to go with an interception on defense.

"That's just about every game for him playing football," Reed said with a smile. "He is just a raw athlete. He goes out there and makes plays. It's not really a coach doing it for us on the court. It's him going out there and doing his best. Last year on a senior heavy team, he was a guy that found a way to get a bucket when we needed it even in the state tournament. I'm glad to have him."

In addition to Johnson stepping up, senior point guard Baylor Green and 6-5 junior forward Hudson Noel will play bigger roles this season.

To those outside the program, replacing all five starters seems like a daunting task. A lot of experience from last year's team is gone. But it will be nothing new for the Golden Arrows. This will be the second consecutive season they will be starting fresh with a brand new batch of starters. Reed, who is in his 12th year at Lavaca, said the tradition the program has been able to build has been key for yearly stability. The Golden Arrows in the past two seasons haven't lost a conference game.

"We did make it work last year," Reed said. "We lost five starters again, but the guys coming up behind them know how things go. We have had good junior high groups. These guys have been playing for a while in our system. There will be a growth period. But I don't see any downfall. These guys know how to win and compete. They have really good attitudes. We might not be as fast this year, but we do have more size than I've had in a while. We want to utilize that. Our guys have been working hard to win another championship. That's always the goal."

Wherever the basketball season takes him this year, Johnson said it would be emotional being his final one for the Golden Arrows. But he knows one thing is for sure: he hopes to add to the legacy that is Lavaca basketball before his playing days are over.

"This place just means a lot to me," Johnson said. "I've been here my whole life. It's going to be sad I'm leaving after this year. I'm going to try my hardest and hope for the best. We are up for the challenge of making another run in the state tournament. My senior year has been fun, but I just have to live in the moment now. It's the last year. The seniors want to make it special."