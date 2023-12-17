PREP RALLY 2A GIRLS: Mansfield standout Kynslee Ward excited for season season

MANSFIELD -- Last year was a dream season for Mansfield senior point guard Kynslee Ward. Her list of accomplishments was a long one with Ward taking her game to another level.

She earned all-state honors doing it all for the Lady Tigers, who finished 29-5 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament after a first-round exit the year before. Ward averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She earned MVP honors at the Bill Frye Invitational, which Mansfield hosts annually and won for the first time since 2014. Ward even picked up offers to play for Lyon College and the University of Arkansas at Cossatot.

"My junior season was so special," Ward said. "A lot of things really went well for myself and the team. It's a year I won't soon forget."

But the best part of it all? Ward finally got to play at the varsity level with her younger sister, Kaylee Ward, a 6-3 forward who earned college offers before even playing as a freshman last year. Kaylee Ward averaged 11.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game and even had a triple-double last season.

The sisters still recall fondly celebrating the fact they earned all-state honors playing together for the first time at Mansfield. Side by side at every step of the way, Kynslee Ward has always had Kaylee Ward during her basketball journey. They are nearly inseparable and are top supporters of one another. For one final season, the sister duo will get to play on the same court.

"I'm really excited to play my final year with my sister," Kynslee Ward said. "She's always been my best friend. We've played together forever. She's always been by my side on my teams playing up when we were little. I just can't wait to watch her and see how good she gets. Just this year I know she is going to do a lot better and progress. She has so much room to get better. I love her and can't wait to see her grow."

The feeling is mutual for Kaylee Ward. Being the younger sister, she knew there would be a day they wouldn't be on the same basketball team together. But that doesn't mean they won't make the most of this opportunity hoping to lead the way to Mansfield's first state title since 1986.

"I'm super excited to play with her again," Kaylee Ward said. "Hopefully we can get a ring this year. We have a good chance. I had a pretty good freshman year. But I want to play even better. I think we have a good chance to do that. I need to be more mean on the court. I feel I'm too nice. I've been waiting to play with this group of seniors for a while. But the sad thing is this is the last time, so we want to make this year really count."

The Ward sisters, who are also volleyball and softball standouts, will be a guiding force for Mansfield this year, but the Lady Tigers have plenty of talent around them. Senior starters Alyson Edwards and Harlie Fuller bring plenty of scoring and versatility to the table, too.

Mansfield Coach Ethan Bowman never has to worry when Kynslee Ward is running the show on the floor. Being a three-year starter for Bowman since he arrived at the school, he knows it's not her first rodeo.

"She has shown so much maturity and has so much experience," Bowman said. "She's played a lot of games for us. It's nice to have a point guard out there that has been through the fires. She's played in two state tournaments and in the big games. You feel pretty good with her out there as a coach. She brings that senior leadership."

Kynslee Ward has accomplished quite a bit in her career for Mansfield, including being a part of four consecutive volleyball state titles. But she feels one thing is missing: adding to the basketball trophy case.

"We are so motivated for this season," Kynslee Ward said. "After we got knocked out in the first round two years ago, it hurt. It hurt really bad. We always have room to progress, so we went straight back and got better. Last year getting to the final four was nice. I was happy. But we want to finish it off. I think it's going to be a really good year."