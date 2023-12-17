PREP RALLY 4A BOYS: High Five players to watch

JAXON BERRY

SCHOOL Farmington

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-4

THE SCOOP An All-4A-1 Conference selection after helping the Cardinals to a 36-1 season in 2022-23. ... Averaged 12.1 points, 6 rebounds, including 2.6 offensive rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. ... Averaging 14 points and 5.8 rebounds per game to start his senior year, while shooting 54 percent from the field.

TAYSHAUN WALLACE

SCHOOL Subiaco Academy

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

THE SCOOP The move-in from the Bahamas played junior varsity ball last season and let the Trojans to an undefeated season. ... Averaging around 18 points per game so far in the 2023-24 season. ... Had 28 points in a 75-60 win against Lavaca on Nov. 30. ... Paired with teammate Elijah Roker, who also hails from Bahamas, and they make a formidable combination.

SKYE DAVENPORT

SCHOOL Pea Ridge

CLASS Sophomore

Height 6-2

THE SCOOP Is a dynamic offensive player who can score at all three levels, according to coach Trent Loyd. ... Averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game to start the season. ... Had 25 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists in a 73-66 loss to Subiaco Academy. ... Already been offered a scholarship by University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

GUNNAR WOOLARD

SCHOOL Gravette

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-8

THE SCOOP: An All-4A-1 Conference selection as a sophomore and junior and All-State honorable mention as a junior. ... Has scored more than 1,100 points in his career at Gravette. ... Is averaging 25 points, 6 assists and 7 rebounds per game for the Lions so far in 2023-24. ... Dropped 37 points in a 68-66 loss versus West Fork on Dec. 1.

KOBE OGDEN

SCHOOL Huntsville

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 6-0

THE SCOOP: Retunring All-4A-1 Conference guard for the Eagles, who averaged 8 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds last year as a junior. ...Has increased his scoring role and is averaging 18.4 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds per game so far in 2023-24. ... Shot 62 percent from field and had 28 points against Valley Springs. ... Also had 24 against Bergman and 25 points, 9 rebounds and five assists against Green Forest.

Gunnar Woolard, Gravette



Huntsville's Kobe Ogden Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, during Basketball Media Day for the NWA Democrat-Gazette. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Skye Davenport (5) Pea Ridge High School basketball player (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

