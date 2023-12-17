PREP RALLY 5A BOYS: High Five players to watch

Glavine McDonald

SCHOOL Van Buren

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-3

NOTABLE All-State last season. ... Averaged 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last year in helping Pointers to Class 5A state tournament berth. ... Three-year starter.

Cole Cecil

SCHOOL Harrison

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 6-2

NOTABLE Cecil has scored a season-high 26 points already this season in a win over Clarksville. ... Cecil has scored a 28 on his ACT. ... Cecil was the only underclassman in the starting lineup for last year's team that finished 22-10 and advanced to the Class 5A state tournament semifinals.

Nate Hawbaker

SCHOOL Siloam Springs

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-1

NOTABLE Hawbaker is the lone returning starter from last year's 18-11 squad that earned a berth in the Class 5A state tournament. ... Hawbaker opened the season with18 points in a win over Providence Academy after missing the opener with an injury.

Drew Brasuell

SCHOOL Van Buren

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-0

NOTABLE Three-year starter for the Pointers. ... Scored 11.9 points per game last year in helping Van Buren to the Class 5A state tournament. ... Shot 73.4 percent from the free throw line last year.

Israel Towns-Robinson

SCHOOL Alma

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 6-2

NOTABLE Named 5A-West all-conference last year. ... Averaged 11 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game a year ago.

Cole Cecil, Harrison (Courtesy of Harrison athletics)



Nate Hawbaker, Siloam Springs (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Krystal Elmore)



Van Buren's Drew Brasuell is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

