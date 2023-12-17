PREP RALLY 5A BOYS: Van Buren’s Cazzell has green light to shoot

VAN BUREN -- Van Buren Coach Brad Autry had to stop practice not long ago with a definitive message for one of senior Pointers.

It's wasn't due to lack of hustle, or for goofing around, or for loafing.

His message to Jaxon Cazzell was clear and precise: Shoot. The. Ball.

"I had to stop practice and I said 'dear Jaxon, when you are open shoot the ball, I don't care if you think you should or you shouldn't, shoot the ball, if you get space and time, score. Momentum is right, shoot it,' that's the kind of kid he is," Autry said. "He's not an overly aggressive kid in terms of his own productivity. He wants our team to do really well and for our team to do really well, he needs to do really well."

Cazzell is one of three seniors that is starting for his third season along with Glavine McDonald and Drew Brasuell. While all three can definitely shoot and score, Cazzell's shot is poetry in motion.

"I don't know if in 34 years of coaching if I've ever seen a prettier shot," Autry said. "He can really, really shoot the ball. I've coached at every level. He can really shoot the ball. I'd like for him to become more aggressive on his downhill attack because I think he's a very strong downhill guy that doesn't do it as much as I'd like for him to. I think it's in there."

Cazzell led the Pointers in two-point shooting percentage (60.0), three-point shooting percentage (38.5), free throw percentage (76.1), and scoring (14.0 ppg) last year, so there's a good reason he needs to assert himself more.

"Yes, definitely, I kind of get that reassurance from Coach and from my teammates," Cazzell said. "I'm pretty sure when that happened, Glavine was the one that passed me the ball. He's telling me to shoot it. I passed it, and Coach stopped the whole practice. I definitely need to shoot more when I have teammates and Coach telling me that. That helps."

With McDonald (12.2) and Brasuell (11.9) both averaging in double digits last year, the Pointer Tripletts have been working toward this season after winning five of their final six conference games last year and finishing 18-13 with a Class 5A state tournament appearance.

"It's really something to watch as they developed, how complimentary they are to each other and how much each of them relies on the others to maximize their own productivity," Autry said. "Each of them as they have matured have become cognizant of that and more aware of it. They know they need each other. As the saying goes, they're stronger together than individually. I'm very impressed with their maturity but also their understanding of how important each of them are to not only the team's success but their individual success."

All three have had their moments, and games.

"Whether it's scoring, rebounding, what have you," Autry said. "It kinds of ebbs and flows as to who is going to be that guy that night. I think it's important for our team to recognize when a guy has a hot hand or they have a great matchup that we need to flow through that. I think at any point, it never surprised me if any of the three of them are the leading scorer."