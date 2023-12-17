PREP RALLY 5A GIRLS: Greenwood depending on veteran Trusty

GREENWOOD -- Just half of last year's dynamic duo is back for the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs this year.

For Anna Trusty, though, there's no worries.

"No pressure, no, not really," Trusty said. "We have a lot of scorers. Everyone is stepping up and filling her role."

Trusty is one of three returning starters for Greenwood, which finished 31-2 and won a second-straight Class 5A championship in dominating fashion.

Trusty and Mady Cartwright, who graduated and is playing at the University of Tulsa, formed a dynamic duo but Trusty is one of three returning starters.

"Obviously, we're losing a big scorer so we have to make up those points somewhere," Trusty said. "We'll be good."

Trusty joins Brooklyn Woolsey and Carley Sexton, who will be a three-year starter, coming back from last year's team that absolutely dominated the 5A-West and went undefeated in conference play. Greenwood lost to Class 6A champion Conway and 6A-West Bentonville in nonconference play before reeling off 26 wins to end the season.

Trusty's duties will expand this season.

"I'll handle the ball the ball more this year," Trusty said. "Compared to my sophomore year and freshman year, I was mostly a wing player. Last year, me and Mady brought the ball up a lot. This year, I'll have to bring it up a lot. We're spreading the ball out more."

Trusty had 17 points, four rebounds and five steals in last year's 58-35 win over Vilonia in the championship game. The year before in Greenwood's 60-49 win over Jonesboro in the championship game, Trusty scored 24 points, and had five rebounds and five steals.

"We count on her doing what she was doing," Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said. "Obviously, it will be more of what she was doing."

The 6-0 Trusty has earned All-State honors each of the last two years as well as being named to the Class 5A All-Tournament team.

"We'll count on her more for ball handling," Reeves said. "More leadership, and I know she'll step up overall in everything as far as rebounding and scoring."

Trusty, Woolsey and Sexton will be joined by Izzy Smith and Kylah Pearcy, who logged significant playing time on last year's team and. Woolsey, Sexton, Smith and Pearcy are all capable scorers.

"They all know that all of their roles have changed," Reeves said. "We have three starters returning and everybody has to do more if you look at how many points we need to score and rebounds, there's an open spot in the stats that have to be filled. It doesn't matter who does it whether it's a few more by some of them or a lot by some. All of those things have to be filled. It doesn't matter by whom, it just has to be done."

The Lady Bulldogs have become known for stifling opponents with pressure defense, and that's not expected to change.

"That's what we'll start out with, doing what we did last year," Reeves said. "We'll make adjustments as we go along. That's what I told them, it's not my way, it's the best way and what ever works best for this team is what we're going to do. Whether we press more or we press less, or whether we play faster or play slower. We'll figure that out after we play a few games."

Another aspect that hasn't changed are the expectations as Trusty and her fellow seniors are going to a three-peat.

"To win state again," Trusty said. "There's pressure because we want to repeat. It's understood, everyone knows that's our goal."