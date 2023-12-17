PREP RALLY 5A GIRLS: High Five players to watch

Emily Keehn

SCHOOL Siloam Springs

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTABLE Lone returning starter for the Lady Panthers, who finished 20-10 last season and went to the second round of the Class 5A state tournament. ... Keehn is averaging 11 points per game this season with a season-high 19 points.

Jordan Gramlich

SCHOOL Alma

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-10

NOTABLE Gramlich is one of four returning starters for the Lady Airedales. ... Gramlich has already made her presence known this season with 34 points, including 23 after halftime of a 59-53 overtime win over Clarksville.

Brooklyn Woolsey

SCHOOL Greenwood

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-6

NOTABLE Averaged 8 points per game last year in helping Greenwood to its second-straight Class 5A state championship. ... Scored 12 points in 58-35 win over Vilonia in championship game. ... Scored career-high 21 points against Nashville last year.

Carley Sexton

SCHOOL Greenwood

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-6

NOTABLE Averaged 7 points per game a year ago during Greenwood's second-straight Class 5A championship season. ... Scored 13 points in the Lady Bulldogs' 58-35 win over Vilonia in the title game.

Sophie Goerig

SCHOOL Van Buren

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

NOTABLE Goerig is averaging 6.7 points and 3 rebounds per game for the Lady Pointers, who won their first seven games of the season. ... Scored a season-high 14 points in a win over Clarksville.

Greenwood's Brooklyn Woolsey is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Greenwood's Carley Sexton is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Emily Keehn, Siloam Springs (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Krystal Elmore)

