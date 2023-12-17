PREP RALLY 6A GIRLS: Wilson shines for Springdale with lighter workload

SPRINGDALE -- Heather Hunsucker said the load Aubri Wilson had to carry with Springdale's girls basketball team two years ago was a little much for a sophomore guard to handle, and it was a little unfair to her at times.

Wilson, however, made the most of the situation, and things are much different these days. She remains one of the Lady Bulldogs' leaders on the floor, but there are a few other players that help her share some of that load.

That has allowed the senior to fine-tune her game, and she can focus more on quality than quantity.

"The first year was probably more mentally challenging," Wilson said. "I was so young and coming onto a team where I had to step up. The second year was more like a transition. It was us putting the pieces back together from everybody getting hurt. People were also getting pulled up, and we already knew each other.

"I don't think it's made me change how I play. It's just made me think more about the plays I make. If one day, somebody isn't doing that good on defense, I just change and have better defense that day. If people aren't hitting their shots, that's the day I step in and start hitting more shots."

It's no wonder Hunsucker calls Wilson "one of the most high-character kid I've ever coached." Hunsucker, now in her 22nd year of coaching, heaped a number of praises on her, and that was before she even mentioned what she does on the basketball floor.

Those accolades continued when she started talking about what Wilson brings on the court.

"She's full of what I call 'it,'" Hunsucker said. "I never have to worry about Aubri missing practice. I never have to worry about if she's doing right outside of practice. I don't have have to worry about if she works on her own. I never have to worry about if she's coachable or not. I never have to worry about if she's going to be a problem in our locker room.

"She has all the things that make up a great human, but also a great basketball player. To me, those things go hand in hand. You can't be good at one without being good at another. She has a great attitude. She loves basketball, and she loves her family. She's really good in academics, and she has a job she works in the morning at a pet clinic."

When Springdale is need of points and Wilson has the hot shooting hand, opposing teams will have their hands full. She scored a career-high 34 points in a game against Morrilton last year, and she also had 31 points in a 6A-West Conference game against Fort Smith Southside.

But if she had her preference, she would like to turn her attention to defensive play, where she's known to get her fair share of steals in a game.

"It's just more fun to me," Wilson said. "It's more energizing. I feel like if you play really good defense, it leads to offense. And that's the way we play, anyway. On a night where we have really good defense, we win. And I like to do a little bit of everything."

Wilson's talents have caused her to get noticed. She's already received offers from Crowder College and Cossatot Community College, but she's patiently waiting to see if any more offers will come her way.

In the meantime, she's going to continue to do whatever the Lady Bulldogs needs at the moment.

"She's willing to play any role it takes for Springdale to win, and that's very special," Hunsucker said. "Now she has more support, and the fact our team is doing better makes her look better. Everybody on the team looks better when your team is winning.

"Maybe early in her career, she had to do a few things out of character. Now she doesn't because she has more support, and I'm thankful for it. She deserves it."